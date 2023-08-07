Actor Liam Cunningham shows support for protesting Iceland Ireland workers

Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham has shown his support for Iceland Ireland workers who held a protest in Dublin city centre today claiming they are still owed money after their jobs were lost earlier this summer.

Workers at the Talbot Street supermarket said they have now staged a sit-in at the property for over 40 days.

Former checkout worker Donna Grinds (32), from Dublin 1, told a crowd gathered outside the supermarket that they are prepared to continue their sit-in for “40 days more”.

The staff claim some workers still have not received their full pay, including holiday pay, since the Talbot Street branch was closed in June, along with outlets in Coolock and Clonmel.

Actor Cunningham told Independent.ie he was there to “support the workers” in their plight, adding they had “every right to protest”.

He recalled walking down Talbot Street with his mother as a child to go shopping.

Former Iceland worker Abbie Treacy (18) smiled nervously, as the star spoke.

“I liked working here,” she said. “We all enjoyed coming in, we were all like family.”

Cunningham shook her hand and Abbie took a breath and continued, taken aback that a famous actor would care about the loss of her job.

“I was on holiday when this happened,” Abbie said. “But I was due in on the Wednesday at 12pm. I got woken up and was told the shop had closed.

“I’d gone to sleep with a job and woke up without one - It was a shock. It was my second job after school and this was the first one I really liked.

“I stayed here in the shop some nights at the start of our protest. People have been here ever since.

“It was the routine - getting up, going to work - that I was used to. Then that day, I hadn’t got a job.

“I’m living at home. Now I’m on social welfare. I’m just sitting around everyday, with nothing to do.

“I was always shy but now I find it really hard to go for an interview. I feel what’s the point.”

Cunningham said: “If you’re not supporting this (protest), you’re not supporting securing your own work.

“This could happen in my employment. I’m on strike at the minute. I’m part of the Screen Actors Guild in America, so I’m not working right now.”

The actor told how had been due to board a flight to New York on Sunday for a red carpet event, for a “new movie I made for Stephen Spielberg”.

“But that’s been knocked on the head - I’m not going to it,” he said.

“It’s been cancelled because of our strike. You have to show solidarity with people who’ve been exploited.

“It’s not just the Iceland Ireland workers, it’s any workers with a legitimate concern for the way they’ve been treated.

“I mean it’s disgusting what’s happened to these people.”

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) has been on strike since last month, in a row over residual pay plummeting in the age of streaming.

There is also a concern that regulation needs to be tightened on the use of artificial intelligence.

Cunningham said he had been annoyed to hear of the salaries some of the Iceland Ireland workers had been paid and the way he felt they had been treated when the supermarkets closed.

“It's utterly contemptible,” he said.

Advising on how Abbie can move forward, he said: “These things will pass.”

But “the worst thing you can do is ignore it, to pretend it’s not happening”, he added.

Donna told how she had worked in the supermarket for two-and-a-half years, with a “great team”.

She claimed when the company was sold earlier in the year, “everything changed and the music went off”.

“You don’t treat people like this,” she said. “It’s sad to see the shop gone. How easily they can close the shop and the jobs are gone.

“People around here relied on the bargains and the chats - especially the older people.

“They forget we worked all through Covid. We made sure people had food on the table.

“We risked our lives to make sure people had food. I’m disheartened this happened. But the fight goes on.”

Independent.ie contacted a representative for Iceland Ireland but received no comment.

Metron Stores Ltd initially took over Iceland Ireland’s operations in January this year. Since then, staff have claimed issues with pay and not being offered proper redundancy.

The Independent Workers’ Union has been representing the workers and advising them.