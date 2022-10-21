Actor James Nesbitt ‘unnerved’ by graffiti hate crime targeting him in Antrim

"1x king, 1x crown, no Pope in our town James Nesbitt” was written on a wall in Portrush accompanied by a painting of a crosshair.

Actor James Nesbitt at Ireland's Future conference at the 3Arena in Dublin. Picture date: Saturday October 1, 2022. — © PA

James Nesbitt revealed he is “saddened” by the graffiti targeting him in Portrush, Co. Antrim.

The actor was the subject of graffiti that police are treating as a hate crime this week.

"1x king, 1x crown, no Pope in our town James Nesbitt” was written on a wall in Portrush accompanied by a painting of a crosshair.

"It really saddens me because I am just really sorry this has been brought to Portrush; brought to my neighbours; brought to the community I love,” the Bloodlands actor told BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme.

He said he was “unnerved” by the graffiti.

Nesbitt recently took part in the Ireland’s Future conference in Dublin discussing the prospect of a united Ireland.

He has now said people have “misunderstood” his intentions.

"In a democracy people are entitled to engage in a public conversation about the future and that is all I was intending to do when I took part in the debate," he said on BBC Radio Ulster.

"I certainly don't promote any solution and I don't support any outcome."

Nesbitt said he is a "proud Protestant from the north of Ireland.”

"I have never shied away from my Protestant culture but it doesn't define me.

"If there is going to be change in the relationship between the north and the south and the rest of the British Isles, then I was hoping to put forward the point that people from my tradition feel that their identity is in no way threatened and they have an equal voice."

DUP politician Gregory Campbell told BBC News that “Jimmy Nesbitt is a local lad who has invested in his own community.”

"Those painting threatening graffiti such as this should stop.”

Arlene Foster said “even though [she] fundamentally disagree[s]” with Nesbitt: Former Northern Ireland First Minister Dame Arlene Foster said: "I totally condemn this attack.”