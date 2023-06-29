‘A warm and generous heart’ – Mourners gather for funeral of murdered Chloe Mitchell

The 21-year-old was found dead after going missing earlier this month. A man has been charged with her murder

Members of the public in King George Harryville Park, Ballymena, to view a service of thanksgiving for the life of Chloe Mitchell on a large screen. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Chloe Mitchell was a “vivacious” young woman who “had a warm and generous heart”, mourners at her funeral heard today.

The 21-year-old was found dead after going missing earlier this month. A man has been charged with her murder.

A service of thanksgiving took place at her home this afternoon. It was live-streamed on a large screen on King George's Park in the Co Antrim town, where large crowds of people gathered.

Shops closed and people lined the streets as her white coffin was carried, led by a lone piper.

Rev Eddie Chestnut of Harryville Presbyterian Church led the service.

Chloe was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, in Ballymena town centre, with a huge search operation taking place following her disappearance.

Her remains were formally identified this week.

Addressing mourners, Rev Chestnut said: This is not the way it’s supposed to be. Young people are not supposed to die. Parents are not supposed to bury their children. Grannies and Grandas are not supposed to mourn the passing of their grandchildren. This is not the way it’s supposed to be.

“This is not the way it’s supposed to be. Twenty-one-year-olds are supposed to be carefree. Twenty-one-year-olds are supposed to bring joy to their families. Twenty-one-year-olds are supposed to look forward to the rest of their lives. This is not the way it’s supposed to be.”

Rev Chestnut spoke of how warmly “vivacious” Chloe was remembered by her family, friends and the Harryville community.

Crowds gather in Ballymena for the funeral service of Chloe Mitchell

He described “a young adult who had a warm and generous heart”.

“She was a forgiving and trusting person, someone who was able to speak her own mind,” the minister added.

He said that Chloe loved children and “was a favourite of all the nephews and nieces of the family.”

He added that she often took the small children to the local park to play.

He told of how her parents, George and Georgina, remembered her laugh fondly.

“She had the kind of laugh that made others laugh,” he recalled.

“She would put her hands to her mouth and say ‘I’m embarrassed, I’m affronted’.”

“She kept her mum on her toes, she wound her father round her wee finger.

“She was Phillip’s wee sidekick, she was Nadine’s wee sister.

Rev Chestnut also spoke of her love of music and fashion.

He added: “She enjoyed fashion and makeup, she was very proud of her hair and she always had an eye for the right trainers or the right jacket.

“She loved music of all kinds, as long as it was loud.

“The whole of Wakehurst Park knew when Chloe was in the mood for music.

“The loss of their vivacious 21-year-old daughter is a blow that George and Georgina, and their “whole family will struggle to recover from.

“Chloe’s sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.”

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after human remains were found on Sunday, June 11.

Paying tribute to Chloe on social media, her sister Nadine wrote: “Chloe, my baby sis, forever my best friend. You touched so many hearts like only an angel can do.

“You’re the most beautiful one heaven has gained. Love you forever and miss you millions, but I know we will meet again someday.

“Love you with all my heart and the world, sis. Always and forever, just like me and you always said.

“We will always keep your memories alive. Until we meet again, sis.”

Members of the public in King George Harryville Park, Ballymena, to view a service of thanksgiving for the life of Chloe Mitchell on a large screen. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Vigils were held in memory of Chloe earlier this month in Belfast and Ballymena as the community turned out to show their support for her family.

Her brother Phillip told the crowd assembled at King George’s Park that their support was “much appreciated”.

Unemployed Brandon John Rainey (27), of James Street, Ballymena, has been charged with murdering Chloe and is currently on remand at HMP Maghaberry.

A second man, Ryan Johnston Gordon (34), of Nursery Close, Ballymena, was also charged, accused of assisting an offender by concealing evidence “intending to impede the apprehension or prosecution” of another person.

Both men are due to appear in court on July 6.