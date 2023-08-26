A look inside the USS Mesa Verde docked in Dublin ahead of the Navy and Notre Dame classic

Captain Marc Davis on board the USS Mesa Verde which is docked in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

The Clinic on board the USS Mesa Verde which is docked in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Members of the US Navy and Marines on board the USS Mesa Verde which is docked in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

This is the massive USS Mesa Verde which is paying a courtesy call to Dublin to coincide with the US football classic between Navy Midshipmen and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish today.

It arrived in Dublin Port yesterday, and it is the third San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock of the US Navy, and the first named ‘Mesa Verde’.

The ship which had left Narvik, Norway following training exercises is also known as “The Ghost Gator”, a nickname that ended up with the ship having an alligator’s head and a skeleton for a design.

In addition to the match this evening, a US military aircraft will be making a flyover above Dublin city.

In the cabin of the aircraft, there is seating for around 23 troops - whose mission is to provide logistical support, carry out deliveries, as well as extractions.

A look onboard the USS Mesa Verde as it docks in Dublin

USS Mesa Verde is also home to two operation rooms, with a surgical team, dental care and 16 ward beds, the ship is well equipped to provide medical care to treat life threatening injuries.

Also used the US Marine Corps, the ship is said carry out beaching landings of soldiers, and also built to carry troop transports, helicopters and landing crafts.

Members of the US Navy were also scheduled to join with some of their Irish naval counterparts to take part in a one-hour unique training session at Na Fianna GAA Club in Glasnevin this morning.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic (ALCFC) is set to attract over 40,000 travelling fans and will kick off at 7.30pm this evening marking the opening fixture of the 2023 College Football season.

Aer Lingus has been transporting both teams, their delegations and equipment, to Dublin this week on special charter flights ahead of the game, which will see the capital come alive with events and sideshows associated with it.