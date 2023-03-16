A look inside the amazing Irish pubs Dutch brothers built in their back gardens

“We listen to Irish music and drink Guinness every Friday, we love having the craic!”

It took three years to build Geert's Irish pub.

The Guinness toucan is seen in Geert's home built Irish pub.

Geert Rooijakkers and his brother, Stephan, are Dutch twins who love Ireland so much they built two incredible Irish pubs out their back gardens.

Geert spoke to the Sunday World today from his home in Meijel, a town of 7,000 people approximately 25 Km from Eindhoven about their plans for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We will be celebrating tomorrow, we will have friends over and we’re going to drink Guinness and beers and enjoy the day,” said Mr Rooijakkers.

The Dutch hero diligently spent many years collecting up souvenirs and trinkets of Irish culture from countries all around Europe. This has not been an easy task by any means.

“We began building during summer three years ago, I collected from Ireland and marketplaces in Germany, Holland and elsewhere.

“It is very difficult because items are expensive and rare to find. Me and my twin brother, Stephan, we go every year to Dublin for ten years now,” he said.

Geert described what those trips mean to him and his brother and what they get up to.

“We just fell in love with the country. We love the people, the pubs, the culture and everything about Ireland.

“We do Dublin from Monday to Friday when the pubs are not too busy, then we go to the country. We just adore the Guinness, you see the problem in the Netherlands is it’s hard to get, usually only in cans,” Geert said.

Geert and Stephan enjoy some Guinness whilst on holiday.

Mr Rooijakkers also spoke about the banter they have in their home-made bars.

“In my pub we listen to 70 pc Irish music, we love instrumental. We love folk singer Paddy Reilly, the Fields of Athenry is my favourite song.

“My twin brother also has his Irish pub, we spend one Friday in his and one Friday in mine. They’re not sports pubs, it’s for Irish music and talking, yes the craic.

“Maybe some darts but 90pc chat with the music. We don’t have Irish family, we’re 100 pc Dutch but we just love Ireland.”

The cool Dutch man also mentioned his favourite spots during his visits here.

“We always stay in the Arlington hotel, photos of us are rare but we take lots of photos of people and places.

“We walk everywhere in Dublin, we have our breakfast and then Guinness, spending a few hours per pub.

“We like all the pubs, Brazen head, Cobblestone is next for us , Gravediggers I heard lots about that one. We want to visit in November, we love Howth too – for the Beamish.

Stephan's Irish pub is equally impressive.

“Phil Lynott’s grave to visit and then Larry from U2 lives there- we are big fans,” Geert added.

The Sunday World notes Mr Rooijakker’s passion for authentic Irish souvenirs.

If a reader has anything cool to send him, Geert can be contacted through the ‘Guinness Community’ on Facebook, or say hello to the twins on their next trip to Ireland.