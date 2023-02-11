A ‘disproportionate number of asylum seekers’ being housed in ‘working-class areas’, says TD

Only a fraction of refugees are being housed in Dublin 6 compared to Dublin 24.

TD Gary Gannon has said that a “disproportionate number of asylum seekers” are being housed in “working-class areas.”

Speaking to Newstalk, the Social Democrats TD for Dublin Central explained that he believes that other areas of the county need to be used if Ireland are to continue welcoming refugees.

"Our call and what I'm highlighting is the fact that there are parts of Dublin which haven't received the same concentration of people from our international protection system.”

"As more people come, if we are pursuing every available opportunity, well we need to look a other parts of Dublin."

According to figures released by the government, there are 3,335 Ukrainian refugees and IPAS applicants being housed in Dublin 24, while there are just 51 in Dublin 6.

He said that areas used at present are already experiencing issues with lack of services such as housing and healthcare.

"I think it is unfair to the people who are in an old abandoned ESB building down on the East Wall Road.”

"They've been told that they have to stay in accommodation that I don't believe is suitable for habitation, while just across the Liffey there are empty hotels lying idol in Dublin 4,” he continued.

"For me, the government are telling us that it's a societal shoulder to the wheel. That needs to be demonstrated."

Speaking to Newstalk asylum seekers who were forced to sleep on the streets when they arrived to Ireland, say that poor living conditions are causing tensions among those seeking international protection.

“When [too many] people come, look what they do; they put a lot of people - like 300 people - into a small place, there is a lot of trouble,” one man said.

“You can see the situation when you put people from different countries into a small space – they fight with each other and they make troubles with the people outside.”

“The living conditions are not good. They have to stop bringing more people to Ireland because it is small. They shouldn’t bring this much people.”

Another person said that people need to know that asylum seekers are not living in luxurious hotels.

“We’re not living in the 5 Star what people think we’re living in.”

“I mean, you see yourself, for me, it is not a place for a human being. It is kind of sad people think we’re living in five stars.”