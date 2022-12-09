80 flights delayed and some cancelled at Dublin Airport amid freezing weather

‘Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight info’

There are ongoing to delays to some flights at Dublin Airport today due the extremely cold weather which is currently gripping the nation.

The temperature fell to -3C at the Airport last night, while a thick blanket of snow also fell.

Airport operator daa confirmed that all its runways were clear of snow an ice this morning, but some airlines are experiencing delays because of ice that formed in their planes.

In a statement released this morning, daa advised passengers flying from the airport today to check with the airlines, as some aircrafts are “de-icing”.

“While the runways and taxiways at Dublin Airport have been open and operational all morning, some airlines are experiencing delays to their flight schedules due to difficulties de-icing their aircraft,” a daa spokesperson said.

"Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight info.”

80 departure flights, including ones operated by Aer Lingus and Ryanair, have been delayed so far today, while four Aer Lingus and five Ryanair flights have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, 63 flights due to arrive in Dublin have been delayed today so far, with four cancellations.

According to the daa website, some departures were delayed by over five hours this morning.

In a statement issued to Independent.ie,Ryanair said impacted customers have been notified.

"Due to severe ice overnight, a small number of Ryanair flights from Dublin Airport have been delayed/cancelled this morning,” a Ryanaire spokesperson said.

“Affected customers have been notified and advised of their options. We sincerely apologise to affected customers for these weather-related delays/cancellations which are entirely beyond our control.”

It comes amid a status yellow cold temperature and ice warning, which was in place for the entire country, lifted at noon today. However, Met Éireann’s weather advisory for cold temperatures remains in place.

"Remaining very cold into the middle of next week due to an Arctic airmass, bringing sharp to severe frosts, and ice or black ice on roads and footpaths. Some showers of hail, sleet, and snow will occur, mainly in coastal counties. Freezing fog is likely at times, especially this weekend. Winds over land will remain generally light,” Met Éireann said.