€14k raised to help cover funeral costs of tragic Dlava Mohamed and Kiea McCann

A GoFundMe page set up to help alleviate the financial cost on the relatives of tragic Dlava Mohamed and Kiea McCann, who were tragically killed in a crash on the way to their debs last week, has raised over €14,000 to help cover funeral costs.

The best friends were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed near Clones as they made their ways to the debs ball last Monday night.

The collision left two people – driver Anthony McGinn (60) along with a teenage sister of Dlava – in a serious condition in hospital. Kiea’s date, Oisin Clerkin, who was also a passenger in the car, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The GoFundMe site reads:

“Mary White, Pat Donnelly, Ahmad Ali (Monaghan Fix) and myself are hoping to raise some funds.

“To help towards the funeral costs for Kiea McCann & Dlava Mohammed. As most of you will know Kiea & Dlava were going to their debs ball on the 31/07/2023 they tragically lost their lives on the way in a car accident.

Tribute

“We are hoping to raise funds to alleviate the financial pressure on both families at this heart breaking time. The funds will distributed equally between both families as agreed.

“All donations to be done through the go fund me link please. Any donations however big or small are greatly appreciated.”

As of this week, the page had received donations exceeding €14,000 to help with the burial costs of the two youngsters.

Frankie McCann, the father of Kiea, took to social media recently to thank the people of Clones, Co Monaghan and the surrounding areas for their support. He thanked the emergency services, first responders, Gardaí, fire fighters and "everyone who attended and helped us.”

Mr McCann also extended his thanks to "everyone in this small island of Ireland" and to people from all over the world.

The family has received messages and cards from across the globe.

"I would also like to give a massive thank you to funeral directors," he added.

A local motobike club paid tribute to the schoolgirls by revving their engines at the funeral last week.

Mr McCann thanked them for their "great support and the way they stood for me, as well community of bikers that came from the bit of my heart and my wife and family.

"Thank you so much God bless everyone," Frankie’s post concluded.

Donations can be made here.