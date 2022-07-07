110 Gardai currently suspended including 17 for 'sexual offences'

Separate figures show 199 are on sick leave after being injured in the course of duty

One hundred and ten Gardai are currently suspended from the force with 17 suspended under the heading of ‘sexual offences’.

That is according to new figures provided by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee (FG) who revealed that to date this year, 23 Gardai have been suspended.

If the rate of suspensions for 2022 continues for the second half of the year, it will be a record amount of Gardai suspended in one year.

Last year, Minister McEntee confirmed that there were 38 Gardai suspended and this followed 31 suspended in 2020.

The figures show one Gardai suspended in 2014 remains on suspension - eight years on - with two suspended in 2016 also continuing to serve their suspensions.

In a written Dail response to Brendan Griffin TD (FG), Minister McEntee stated: “Every effort is made to bring disciplinary enquiries to a conclusion in the shortest timeframe.

"However, the complexities of some cases and legal proceedings may lead to delays in concluding the matter.”

Minister McEntee stated that Garda authorities have told her that “disciplinary procedure leading to suspension is a serious matter”.

Along with ‘sexual offences’, the other chief reason for the suspension of Gardai was ‘theft/forgery’ at 17.

A further 16 were suspended for allegedly perverting the course of justice; with 13 suspended for discreditable conduct.

A further ten were suspended under the heading of drugs/misuse of drugs and 10 suspended under the heading of ‘domestic violence’.

Nine are currently suspended for ‘assault causing harm’ with six suspended for the misuse of accessing the Garda Info system.

Eight Gardai were suspended for allegedly driving under the influence or ‘Road Traffic Act’ with two suspended for the misuse of Garda resources; one for neglect of duty and one for ‘corrupt/improper practice’.

Speaking on the numbers suspended under the heading of domestic violence and sexual complaints at a Policing Authority last week, Assistant Commissioner Patrick Clavin said while the numbers are small, it has a “disproportionately detrimental impact on confidence and reputation”.

In a separate written Dail response to Bernard Durkan TD (FG), Minister McEntee confirmed that there are 199 Garda members on sick leave due to an injury sustained while on-duty.

Minister McEntee stated that “injury on duty records are not solely related to injuries arising from attacks on Garda members”.

Minister McEntee stated that to ensure Garda members can safely and effectively carry out their statutory and common-law duties, Gardaí are trained in arrest and restraint techniques and they are provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) that include ballistic stab vest, asp baton, incapacitant spray and rigid handcuffs.