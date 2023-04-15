Irish celebrity plastic surgeon issues warning after ‘nightmare’ with scammers

“People have to be very careful,” he said.

CELEBRITY plastic surgeon Patrick Treacy has warned the public to be vigilant about bank card scammers after he suffered a “nightmare experience”.

And the ‘surgeon to the stars’ reveals he has been told by his bank the problem has become “enormous” lately with “thousands caught out”.

Dr Treacy, who famously treated Michael Jackson during his time here and has a client list of several Irish stars who prefer to remain secret, was recently in New York where he was one of the guest of honours at the St Patrick’s Day parade.

“I had two major problems,” Fermanagh-born Patrick, who runs major clinics in Dublin and Cork,tells Sundayworld.com. “The first incident happened when I was in the parade in New York and then ended up at a party.

Dr Patrick Treacy with Jay Z

“Then someone phoned me at 9am in the morning when I was still very groggy.

“They said they knew I was in New York and that my card had been used in different IP addresses in Co Clare

“He had like a middle-class Dublin accent, where he advised me I needed to change the number on my card. I was thinking to myself ‘is this real or not?’.

“They had the background music of the bank and went through all the security checks. Then I turned around and I said, ‘well look it you could find out all that information about me on the internet’.

Dr Patrick Treacy with Bono

“He said ‘look we realise you’re in New York, but this needs to stop your card now’.

“I said ‘I’m going to be in Dublin on Monday, I can sort it out then’.

“He said “you could do that if you want but Id advise you not to because we’re going to block your card now and you’re going to be in New York without a card and I said ‘well I could transfer the money onto one of my other cards’ ands he said ‘no you cant dip into your account, but we can change not so much the PIN number, but a six digit number that you get with the card’.

“He said ‘could you give us the numbers off it, just random ones’. I thought as I gave them the first three number ‘gosh if I give them the other three numbers I will be left without a card’, so I said I wouldn’t give it to them.

“So, I phoned the bank and they told me it was a scam. The bank then blocked my card after I told them what happened.”

Patrick had another card on him which was usable up until then.

“I was then down to my other card and unfortunately the bank then phoned me and said, ‘we think there’s a false transaction on the card’,” he recalls.

“I said ‘No, I need this card now as I need to get money out of it’. They said, ‘no we need to block it’. I said ‘no you’re scammers’”. But it turned out it was the bank.

“I went and used the card and it was still functional. Then I got a text from the bank saying something about EFlow and €2400.

“Then the bank phoned me again ‘is the EFlow a false transaction?’ and I said ‘yes it is a false transaction’. So, they blocked that card.

“Then they suggested I could switch it over to Revolut, but even though they issued me a new card they didn’t lift the clamp on the new card. So, I couldn’t transfer any money onto Revolut, even with the new card. So, they left me without anything.

“It was so weird that both cards had been compromised.

“Luckily the card worked in just one machine I tried, and I got $300 out, but it wouldn’t work anymore on any others. I also had a bit more cash to get me through the time I had left there and get me to the airport.”

Dr Patrick Treacy with Johnny Depp

Patrick, who will host a star-studded table when he gets get a lifetime award at the Hi Tia Maria Hair and Beauty awards in Cork’s Silver Springs hotel on Sunday, warns members of the public to be vigilant.

“People have to be very careful,” he said. “The first call was from a blocked number but the second one was from the legitimate bank and a Dublin landline.

“It has been brought to my attention though there is a bogus Dublin landline number too purporting to be my own bank’s fraud department and it too is a scam.

“My advice would be to ring the number on the bank of your card to make sure everything is OK.”

He is still having problems.

“I’m three weeks now trying to get new cards,” he reveals. “The bank told me it’s rampant all over the country and they’re confused who’s doing it. They’re very worried about it, especially this EFlow thing and lots of people have been caught with it.

“They maintain the scammers are Irish people and it’s not from overseas.”