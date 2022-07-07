Irish actress Hannah Rose May reveals she was tracked by ‘scary’ device at Disneyland

Hannah Rose May, who is best known for starring in the TV shows Ballers and Shooters, told of how an Apple AirTag was placed on her when she arrived at Disneyland’s California Adventure

An Irish actress has opened up about her “nightmare” trip to Disneyland after someone placed a tracking device on her.

Hannah Rose May, who is best known for starring in the TV shows Ballers and Shooters, told of how an Apple AirTag was placed on her when she arrived at the California Park a fortnight ago and tracked her location for two hours.

She then received an alert from the Find My app notifying her of the small device’s activity and was then able to identify and disable the tracker.

Taking to Twitter, the Meath actor explained what happened, saying: “An apple AirTag was put on me to track my location Saturday night. I’m sharing what happened to me so you know what to look for as I had never heard of this prior to Saturday night.

“I was an after hours event at Disneyland from 11:45pm to 2am. I got a “Find My” notification at the end of the night that I didn’t think anything of but opened it anyway and it turned out to be this. Someone had been tracking me for two hours,” she added, sharing a screenshot of the Find My app notification.

She also posted a photo of a map showing where the culprit had been tracking her across Disneyland’s California Adventure park, writing: “This map shows when it started tracking me up until I got the safety alert and I was able to disable it.”

Hannah went on to warn others to be aware of the dangers of these tracking devices.

“Fortunately for me, I was able to disable it right before driving home. And I never wandered alone, to get a drink or use the bathroom. I stayed with a group.

“If you ever get a ‘Find My’ notification make sure you open the app immediately as the safety alert doesn’t appear on the screen you have to open the app. Non iPhone users, Apple created an app for androids for this very reason called Tracker Detect.

“Airtags are the size of a coin. It’s scary how easy they are to slip into a pocket or purse. Originally created to locate your keys it’s evident they are being used for more bad than good.

“The happiest place on earth could of very easily turned into my worst nightmare.”

Hannah said that while she’s “grateful to Apple’s safety feature for alerting me”, she believes that “it should notify us sooner if we’re being tracked”.

“As technology continues to evolve, I’m worried this kind of situation is going to become a reoccurring problem. It’s important we all stay vigilant on how tech can be misused,” she added.