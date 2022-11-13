Ireland women’s football team ditch Wolfe Tones in favour of Rihanna in Marbella sing song

The Girls in green were in fine voice as they belted out Rihanna tunes in Marbella eaterie

Ireland’s women’s football team are still revelling in singing – but appear to have ditched the Wolfe Tones in favour of Rihanna.

Vera Pauw’s girls in green are in a training camp in Spain and last night visited the Harbour restaurant in Marbella.

The team joined in unison joined in singing along to Rihanna’s Four Five Seconds, which the Barbados singer had a hit with alongside Paul McCartney and Kanye West.

Among the team enjoying the night out was Donegal woman Amber Barrett, who famously scored the winning goal against Scotland last month which put Ireland into their first ladies World Cup finals.

Amber Barrett and Diane Caldwell in training — © SPORTSFILE

“It’s great to see the Irish team here in Marbella,” Dubliner Mark Quinlan, who owns the Harbour bar told Sundayworld.com. “A lot of Irish people have left Marbella to live in Portugal, so it’s nice to see a bit more activity.

“The girls were very pleasant and a pleasure to host.”

The team were at the centre of a storm last month following their victory over Scotland, when a video of them emerged cheering and chanting along to the World Tones’ ‘Celtic Symphony’, which includes the lines ‘Ooh, ah, up the Ra’.

Manager Vera Pauw later apologised and Uefa said it was investigating “potential inappropriate behaviour”.

The team began training in Marbella earlier in the week and close the camp with a friendly against Morocco on Monday

Ireland’s group includes host nation Australia (who stage the tournament alongside New Zealand), Olympic gold medallists Canada and African champions Nigeria

Two teams qualify for the knockout stages, with three matches in 11 days in three cities which cover 8,000km.

Ireland’s opening game will be against Australia at the Sydney Football stadium on July 20.