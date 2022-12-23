Gardai open temporary station on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in bid to tackle crime wave

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee recently voiced her concern about the current condition of the city’s main throughfare

Gardai are for the first time using a portable cabin in the middle of Dublin’s O’Connell Street in a bid to tackle crime over Christmas.

The move comes as it has been revealed a new station on the country’s main thoroughfare is due to open in the first quarter of next year at a cost of €1.1m.

The developments come after recent criticism about a crime wave which appears to be sweeping the area, which culminated on a recent RTÉ Primetime programme on the problem.

The large new stationary portable portacabin station is positioned on an island opposite Eason’s and Penney’s on the busy street.

When asked about the temporary facility, a Garda spokesperson told SundayWorld.com: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on operational matters.”

It has emerged that construction on the permanent new station on O’Connell Street began in October, with the works being jointly funded by the Office of Public Works and gardai.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee recently voiced her concern about the current condition of the city’s main throughfare saying that “people shouldn’t be seeing somebody getting the head beaten off them walking down the street in our main city.

She said that although gardaí were responding to violence and open drug dealing on the street, “there is much more that we need to do.”

The new station was be located at 13A Upper O’Connell Street.

The new premise will be located near the Savoy cinema on the same side of the street.

Previously there was a small Garda station on the opposite side of the street, but it was rarely manned and did not have a visible presence.

Major Garda stations in the O’Connell Street area include Store street, Pearse Street and the Bridewell.

Tanaiste Michael Martin said he was concerned about the violent scenes recently highlighted by RTÉ but said Dublin City Council has to be “at the heart of the rejuvenation of O’Connell Street”.

He added: “Dublin City Council is there to run this city.”