Female driver injured in two-vehicle crash near Dublin city centre

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene following a two-car accident on North Brunswick Street, Dublin 7 at approximately 9.20am.

A driver has been injured in a crash close to Dublin city centre this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics also attended.

A garda spokesperson told sundayworld.com: “A woman driver received treatment at the scene. The road remains open.”


