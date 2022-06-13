Extra Garth Brooks at Croke Park tickets to go on sale this week

Extra tickets for Garth Brooks’s Stadium Tour at Croke Park will go on sale this week.

Fans of the country western singer will have a chance to get their hands on the much sought-after tickets on Thursday, June 16.

Organisers this afternoon announced that the five-night run in Dublin is to be recorded and filmed.

A statement issued today said a limited number of tickets will be made available.

“Now that plans around this filming, camera positions in the stadium etc have been finalised by the director, a limited number of production holds will be released for sale,” the statement said.

The tickets will go on sale at 8am from Ticketmaster.

Brooks announced in November 2021 that he would play two concerts at Croke Park on September 9 and 10.

Three more dates were then added to meet the phenomenal demand.

At one point the online queue for tickets reached over 400,000, with some fans waiting hours.

In 2014 the singer cancelled five sell out gigs for the Garth Brooks Comeback Special concert in Croke Park which left 400,000 fans disappointed after they had purchased tickets.

The controversy made headlines around the world as the international superstar was set to return to Ireland for the first time since 1997.

The initial plans allowed for two shows at Croke Park, and many fans camped out over night to secure the much sought-after tickets.

Dublin City Council only granted a license for three of the sell-out shows, however, the country star insisted it was five or nothing. As a result, 400,000 refunds were issued, and fans were left broken hearted.

Last year, the US country music superstar spoke about the 2014 controversy and being unable to play the full five nights in 2014, he said: “It was like a death in the family to us, it hurt. It's still very fresh to me.

“It was a little hard to understand, but your parents raise you to know what right and wrong is.

“When you were told I'd have to pick two shows, it wasn't right.

“We either all went together or none so I chose the latter because I couldn't find a fair way.”

He added: “If I am a part of Irish folklore, I want it to be about the music and not the debacle in 2014.”