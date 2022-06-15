Dublin man found dead on Wales beach last year named

Evgheni Guzun (30) was found wearing a wetsuit on the beach at Rhosneigr, Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales, on December 12, 2021.

A Dublin man who was found dead on a beach in Wales in December has been named.

The inquest into his death was formally opened in Caernarfon today, North Wales Live reported this afternoon.

It heard how a member of the public was out walking along the beach when they found Mr Guzun, a takeaway worker from Dublin.

He was identified using “DNA, tattoo comparison and medical notes”.

A postmortem was carried out by a Home Office pathologist with the cause of death provisionally determined to be drowning.

Assistant coroner for North West Wales, Sarah Riley, adjourned the full inquest pending further investigations into Mr Guzun's death.

Following his death in December, North Wales police issued an appeal for information.

They said that at the time his body was found he was wearing a black and blue coloured Pegaso brand wetsuit, with a dark jacket and tracksuit bottoms worn over the top.