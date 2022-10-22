Domestic violence, sexual misconduct and theft among the reasons for suspensions of 33 gardaí this year
Fines totalling €9,570 were also handed out to officers in breach of garda discipline
Thirty-three gardaí have been suspended this year for reasons including domestic violence, sexual misconduct, and disclosing information.
A total of 55 officers were also found in breach of garda discipline and were given fines totalling €9,570, according to information released under Freedom of Information.
Gardaí said six officers had been suspended due to allegations relating to domestic violence, while six more were suspended for “sexual misconduct”.
There were four suspensions for assault and three for driving under the influence. One officer was suspended for what was described as “improper association”.
Two officers were suspended for theft, two more for fraud or extortion, and one for “inappropriate conduct”.
The force also revealed that one officer had been suspended for disclosing information and two others for discreditable conduct.
There was one suspension for inappropriate use of garda IT systems, and two for the falsification of statements during investigations.
Another officer was temporarily taken off the force for a drugs incident, while one garda was suspended for road traffic offences.
Gardaí said there had only been a single dismissal from the force so far this year, which was for “non-attendance”.
The highest fine was four weeks’ pay for one officer who was found to have been in “neglect of duty”.
Three weeks’ pay were docked from two officers for discreditable conduct. Another person was given a two-week pay deduction for discreditable conduct, according to the records released by An Garda Síochána.
Additionally, there were two fines of €1,000 for discreditable conduct, as well as seven fines ranging from €350 to €600 for neglect of duty.
Minor breaches are ordinarily dealt with through “advice, caution, [or] warning”, while less serious breaches can result in reprimands, warnings, cautions, advice, or the docking of one or two weeks’ pay. The most serious breaches can be dealt with through deduction of four weeks’ pay, a reduction in rank, dismissal, or a requirement to resign or retire.
A garda spokesman said they do not comment on internal disciplinary proceedings.
Today's Headlines
court case | 10 things we learned during the first week of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch’s Regency Hotel trial
that's gas | TDs are able to claim back office energy bills from taxpayer-funded allowance
cop on | Domestic violence, sexual misconduct and theft among the reasons for suspensions of 33 gardaí this year
Stag-gering | Dublin crowned EU's busiest hen and stag party hotspot
'good news' | Aslan singer Christy Dignam ‘finally home’ from hospital after health scare
bank on it | Room to Improve’s Patricia Power says new mortgage lending rules ‘will drive house prices up’
Deadly feud | CAB bid to seize cars, properties and €300k in cash from brothers shot in Drogheda feud
Twisted trade | Denise Smith: ‘It took just 15 seconds to generate a sleazy deepfake porn image of me online’
Hutch trial | Six members of Regency ‘hit team’ caught on CCTV running down lane minutes after murder
Orange spoof | Robbie Coltrane was hammered with death threats after he played Orangeman for mocking the Pope