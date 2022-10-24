Domestic violence campaigner wins €7k in court battle with nutrition company

Influencer forces firm to pay out for her promotion

A campaigner against domestic violence has won a court battle with a nutrition company she worked with on her social media platforms.

Emma Murphy — who was the victim in a highly publicised case against TV fitness guru Francis Usanga — was awarded €7,000 for breach of contract at Galway District Court against Acellnutrition Sport.

Her disclosures about how much she was being paid to promote the Galway-based company’s Totom sport hypertonic products give an insight into the lucrative deals being done by people and companies on social media platforms.

Ms Murphy, who is a fitness coach, revealed to Judge Mary Fahy that she had a one year deal with Acellnutrition Sport to promote their brands and to run competitions on her social media platforms.

She has more than 8,700 followers on Instagram and more than 160,000 likes on her Facebook page.

Her tie-in with Acellnutrition Sport started in October 2018 and entailed posting four Instagram posts a month, four Instagram stories a month, and also various postings on Facebook and Snapchat as well as some personal appearances to promote the company.

“The agreement was, if we were doing a 12-month contract, that the first three months would be at a discounted rate of €750 and then once we went into the fourth month it would be €1,500 a month after that,” she disclosed.

Invoices for €750 each for the months of October, November and December 2018 were paid. Emma said there was never any negative comment from the company about her agreement and she had a “really great relationship” with them until the end of January 2019.

Her€1,500 invoice for January 2019 was not paid and she was told by the company that her contract had been “ceased”. She was told that after a review the company thought new products in the future “might be a better fit” to “explore with her”.

An email from the company’s owner John Kelleher to Emma in March 2019 claimed that she had not carried out sufficient promotion that January, and therefore there was no payment. In court Ms Murphy produced several screenshots of her social media activity for January which showed that she posted 12 posts on her social media platforms, which was the amount she had agreed to in her contract.

Legal correspondence from her to the company was sent in March 2019, demanding outstanding payment of €13,500.

Judge Fahy noted that €6,000 of the €13,500 due to Ms Murphy has now been paid over by Acellnutrition Sport and she ordered them to pay over the remaining €7,000 plus costs.

When contacted by the Sunday World after the case Ms Murphy told us: “I don’t want to be rude but I don’t want to discuss my business”.

Emma made international headlines in July 2015 when she went viral after sharing a video of herself battered and bloodied after being punched by her then partner, TV fitness coach Francis Usanga.

Francis Usanga

She took a case against the 5ft 10in Dubliner, who is the father of her two young children.

Emma shared a video after she was punched

Usanga was spared jail for punching the mother of his children in the face after she accused him of cheating on her.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service to avoid a five-month prison sentence.

The former RTÉ Today Show fitness guru was found guilty of assault causing harm to Ms Murphy outside FX Fitness in Santry on July 3, 2015.