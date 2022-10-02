Cyclist (70s) injured in crash with car in Collooney, Co Sligo
She was rushed to Sligo University Hospital where she is continuing to receive treatment for serious injuries.
A woman has been hospitalised with “serious injuries” following a crash in Co Sligo.
The female cyclist, aged in her 70s, was injured during the collision involving a bicycle and a car on the N4 at the Collooney roundabout at around 12pm on Sunday, October 2.
A technical examination of the scene is currently underway and the road remains closed at this time. Diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them.
Gardaí can be contacted at Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Investigations ongoing.
