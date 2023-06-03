Richard Sullivan: ‘Harry and Meghan have started their slide into obscurity’

Once the hottest ticket in town, the Sussexes are increasingly on the outside looking in.

The Meghan and Harry story seems to have taken a rather predictable turn.

After a few years putting the boot into The Firm, now comes the gradual decline of the one-time golden couple and their potential slide into obscurity.

The pair have seemingly made the drastic decision to stop their transatlantic sniping and have promised there will be no more books, no more TV interviews, no more Netflix documentaries.

Probably a case of a little bit late for Charlie and his heir – the damage has been well and truly done.

The reason behind their change of heart is simply because they’ve run out of material.

The well has run dry and they have now to contend with the reality that they have nothing left to sell and with it goes their market value.

It was always going to end this way.

The writing has been on the wall – having been welcomed in Tinseltown with open arms which kicked off with that interview with TV royalty Oprah – interest in the whingeing pair has been waning.

No matter how irrelevant and outdated we might think the monarchy is, it’s been a pretty unedifying sight to watch these entitled multi-millionaires (pictured right) chucking stones from across the pond moaning about how hard done by they are while people struggle to put bread on the table.

Prince Harry, pictured with wife Meghan Markle on their wedding day. Photo: Damir Sagolj / Reuters

If they’ve done us any kind of service it is to lay bare the irrelevance in the 21st century of a gilded, pampered monarchy.

According to press reports the geniuses’ plan was to spend two years putting the boot in and then kiss and make up.

I suppose they’ve executed the first half of the master plan but I’m not sure Charlie or his elder son are standing by with the olive branch after Harry accused them of racism, bullying and assault.

The world they moved into is notoriously fickle. Once the hottest ticket in town and the names everybody wanted on their dinner party guest list, the Sussexes are increasingly on the outside looking in.

Meghan has signed up with a talent agency in search of a new career away from “family bashing’’ and has been regularly seen out and about without her husband.

According to Hollywood broadcaster Tim Dillon, they are no longer welcome on the celebrity party circuit.

“All they want to do is hang out with celebrities,” he said.

“They’re like low-grade reality stars trying to attach to anything.”

Ouch! That’s gotta hurt and is a dramatic fall from grace. They threw the toys out of the pram but never figured out who would put them back. Now no one’s returning their calls.

Harry might even eye a return to Blighty, I’m sure Andrew could find him a room at Frogmore Cottage.