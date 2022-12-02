Never meet your heroes? I met my hero, and he was just what I’d hoped he’d be
WHOEVER said you shouldn’t meet your heroes clearly never met Irish goalkeeping legend Packie Bonner.
I don’t go to many events these days between old age as well as the added responsibility of having two girls (12 and nine) who have busier social lives than anyone else I know and can’t yet drive.
So the notion of going to the pub on a Monday night with people I don’t know is so far off my radar that I usually don’t even read the full email. But something piqued my interest in an email that came in last week. Ladbrokes were hosting an event in a bar last Monday to coincide with the Wales v USA game and they invited Packie Bonner and Stephen Hunt along to do a panel discussion.
Hook that s**t up to my veins. I remember Bonner’s save against Romania so vividly. I was 10 and in the RDS with a pal and 6,000 other fans watching it on the big screen.
The next day I was straight into goals for my school team and soon I was the regular keeper; a position I savoured for decades afterwards.
So, safe to say I went full fanboy on Monday as I got to meet my hero face to face. He was engaging, fun, witty and interested in me too. I would hazard a guess that he hasn’t bought a pint for himself in 32 years. The whole bar, kitted out by Ladbrokes, was hanging on his every word. No ego or notions... just a class act happy to chat to fans about the good old days.
Today's Headlines
'Had it coming' | ‘Vigilante’ dies in crash as he fled scene after knife murder of sex offender in Monaghan
court warning | Judge threatens to remove killer Graham Dwyer from courtroom after repeated interruptions
gun murder | Horror as man (50s) shot dead in ‘targeted attack’ in Newry
passport fraud | ‘Dapper Don’ Christy Kinahan facing four years in prison after being indicted in Spain
changing lives | Cara Delevingne says internalised homophobia made her ‘think about ending my life’
'go home' | Secretary sacked after break-up with boss’s son to be paid €22k for unfair dismissal
teenage dreams | RTE legend Dave Fanning feels like he won the ‘Lotto in life’ thanks to his career
Country queen | Margo O’Donnell reveals she promised her dying dad she would look after the ‘wee ones’
callous raid | Man (44) who stole jewellery worth €120k before returning to homeless hostel is jailed
'deeply saddened' | Pit bull in horrific attack on Alejandro (9) was kept without housing body’s permission