It’s the worst kids’ movie I’ve seen in years. Spare yourself the expense

Cinema tickets are expensive so do better than me and choose wisely

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: I took the kids to the cinema last weekend to watch the new Minions movie. It was the end of a long day where they had completed their GAA Mini Leagues (in the lashing rain) and we had walked a pal’s dog in the Phoenix Park.

So, to top the day off we headed to watch the fifth instalment of Gru and his band of incoherent and hapless yellow henchmen.

For context…I love kids’ movies. I love the physical jokes, the adult innuendoes that fly way over the kids’ heads and I love how far animation has come since the days of Howard the Duck and ET.

Unfortunately, The Rise of Gru just isn't funny

Keep that in mind when I tell you that I think Minions: The Rise of Gru is the worst kids movie I think I’ve ever seen. Now, before you tell me that I am not the target market. Yes, I know that. And my 8 year old enjoyed it. But even my 11 year old thought it was stupid. And I got absolutely nothing out of it.

The last two flicks I’ve seen were The Bad Guys and Clifford the Big Red Dog. I had every intention of sifting through my emails and social media during both of them but I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen. They kept kids and parents enthralled in equal measure. But the latest Minion movie fails to entertain the latter.

And in today’s world of €12 - €15 cinema tickets with multiple movie streaming options that just isn’t good enough.

They are flogging a dead horse here. But the fact that Despicable Me 4 has just been announced means it is going nowhere fast. Spare yourselves the torment and money.