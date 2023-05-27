Fr Brian D’Arcy: Silence was not an option when I first wrote about domestic abuse 40 years ago

Why we must all act to end this blight on our society

My inbox is full of sad letters from brave women who, to a greater or lesser extent, are victims of domestic violence.

I have been telling the stories of women (and some men too) who have suffered horrendously at the hands of brutal partners. It is a scandal that we still enable such brutality to be ‘the family’s business’.

Wrong. To say nothing is a genuine form of approval. Silence is not an option.

Forty years ago I wrote in this paper about a shy, trusting woman from rural Ireland who was manipulated into coming to live in the city with a ‘charmer’ who then beat her mercilessly. He thumped her so badly that the limbs of her unborn baby were fractured.

The horror story moved our readers to send donations to help the woman and her baby escape. As a result, we set up The Helping Hand Fund to help victims of domestic violence and to lighten the burdens of poor families struggling to make ends meet. We kept it going for over 30 years — because we had to.

Silence is not an option.

The most deprived people in society are often the most bullied, the most beaten and the most traumatised. There will always be dysfunctional families.

There will always be violent men (mostly) who need to be held responsible for their actions and then offered help to change their ways. Their victims are rarely able to do this on their own.

There are still many victims who need an opportunity to tell their desperate life stories. For example, this is part of what one of our letter-writers shared this week.

“When I got married that was my dream but in the first year, my first and only pregnancy was ectopic. Four years later my marriage ended in separation because I had married a man with a drinking problem, who became dangerously violent. Sadly, ‘Domestic Violence’ in the 1990s was not fashionable enough to be taken seriously by the Gardai. The fact that this violent husband was himself a Garda made it ‘too inconvenient’ for them to act,” she wrote.

“I want to scream when people say, ‘Weren’t you lucky you had no children?’ I would give everything I own to hold my own baby to my breast as God intended. And I must say, this bit of God’s will I find very hard to accept…

“Don’t get me wrong I am not feeling sorry for myself – Al-Anon taught me not to do that.

“Thank you for taking the time to read my letter because I now realise that silence is not an option.”

Another writer described a life of such abuse that I cannot write about it today — she needs help to have her abuser brought before the courts immediately. I won’t jeopardise that.

It’s obvious from correspondence that women living in domestic hell have been inspired by discussions in the media.

Pope Francis has spoken about domestic violence: “Even though some countries have made significant strides when it comes to recognizing women’s rights and their right to participate in public life, there is still room for improvement. Many unacceptable customs still exist. I think particularly of the shameful violence against women, both domestic violence and various forms of subjugation. These are not demonstrations of masculine power. They are cowardly acts of degradation.

“There are those who believe that many of today’s problems are a result of women’s emancipation… it is not true. This is a kind of male chauvinism.”

According to one report I have here, statistics in the North show the PSNI attend an incident of domestic violence every 22 minutes; every day, six women and children enter a refugee centre because their homes are not safe. A study by Women’s Aid in Ireland 25 years ago found that only one in five women who experienced domestic violence ever contacted the Gardai. Like child abuse, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Women’s Aid, who do great work quietly all over Ireland, tell me domestic violence is increasing alarmingly. The vast majority of their calls are from women who are beaten by a spouse, ex-spouse, partner or ex-partner. Family violence also affects children, many of whom will be scarred for life – physical abuse and sexual abuse both do permanent damage.

Silence is not an option.

We should know by now that silence is not an option. Look at the damage that was done when too many people kept silent about the abuse of children within the Church. Those clerics who remained silent must accept responsibility for the demise of their Church — and rightly so. As a matter of justice, we must speak out against all kinds of abuse and violence especially when it happens to the most vulnerable.

Silence is not an option.

It is not acceptable to think that because we are not directly involved, it is none of our business. Protecting the vulnerable and facing the bullies is our business whether the abuse takes place in poor areas or rich homes.

Bigger and better prisons are not the answer. If the money spent locking people in prison went instead to confronting and educating them before they got to prison, we’d have an infinitely better society.

Sporting bodies can and should play a major part in opposing all forms of violence. They have a duty to insist that coaches do not abuse players and that players learn to use their emotions positively both on and off the field.

Schools have to take seriously incidents of bullying and abuse. When a child does not feel safe in school, they are deprived of a basic human right.

Silence is not an option.

Workplaces have to be aware of their responsibilities too. Look for obvious signs of violence; help the victim; support them. Most of all, make sure you are not adding to their abuse.

Silence is not an option.