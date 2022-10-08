Claims about cheating in Irish Dancing competitions first made at least five years ago

The world of Irish dancing has been rocked by allegations in recent days. Photo: Getty — © Getty Images

Leading Irish dance organisation An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG),was aware of formal complaints of alleged cheating at least five years ago, it has emerged.

It is understood that the detailed complaint from an American dance school, which related to a major dancing contest a number of years ago, was investigated but not upheld.

But now, the Irish Independenthas seen screenshots of a conversation from the same year that the formal complaint was made, which appears to show the same judge engaging in cheating.

There is growing anger among some of the members of the CLRG, who only learned key details about the controversy that the dance body is embroiled in from the Irish Independentthis week.

This week, the Irish Independentrevealed that a dossier appearing to show screenshots of judges and dance teachers arranging to cheat was handed to the CLRG in July.

But an email seen by the Irish Independent shows that the dance body’s members were only informed about the allegations on September 26.

In an email with the subject line “URGENT AND CRITICAL INFORMATION”, the CLRG said that it had appointed a former Court of Appeal judge to lead an “immediate investigation” into the allegations of cheating.

However, a number of CLRG members said they only learned from the media this week that the prestigious Irish dancing body had known about the cheating allegations for months previously.

One CLRG member said they were “disgusted” that the organisation only appeared to tell its own members when details of the scandal started to leak outside of the top tier of the organisation.

The CLRG – the oldest and biggest Irish dancing organisation in the world – has refused to say why there was such a delay between it finding out about the allegations and telling its own members about it.

It is also refusing to confirm who the former Court of Appeal judge leading the inquiry is, and when they were appointed – whether it was in July when the complaint was first made, or in September when the allegations started to be leaked online.

Earlier this week, the CLRG bemoaned the fact that the scandal had been made public, claiming it could prejudice its own investigation into the claims.

In an email to its council and comhairle members on Thursday, it appeared to warn members off speaking to the press.

Meanwhile, documents shared with the Irish Independentshow that an American CLRG dance school formally complained to the organisation about alleged cheating a number of years ago.

A detailed analysis of judges’ scores at a major competition showed what the school alleged was one judge “tanking” the school’s students.

Tanking is when a judge marks one dancer or dancers from one school so low that it destroys their chances of making a recall or a top 50 at a competition.

It is understood that the claim was investigated, but does not appear to have been upheld.

But screenshots obtained by the Irish Independent appear to show the same judge accused of tanking engaging in cheating at another competition around the same time.