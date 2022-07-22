Chief suspect is arrested after woman sexually assaulted in forest
Gardaí have arrested the chief suspect after a young mum was the victim of a suspected sexual assault in a Co Kildare forest.
The attack uhappened last Sunday afternoon in woodland at Moore Abbey, near Monasterevin.
Sources said the woman was not the victim of a random attack and she knows the suspect who is custody today at Kildare Garda Station.
Gardaí today issued an appeal for two women who helped the woman in the aftermath of the assault in the forest to contact them.
Officers became aware of the assault on Sunday and after they made contact with the victim she was brought to a sexual assault treatment unit (SATU) in a Dublin hospital.
It is understood that the woman who is aged in her 20s was also brutally beaten and suffered significant injuries during the course of the attack.
Detectives are investigating whether the assault took place over a sustained period of time last Sunday.
They are also investigating if the victim may have been coerced to go to the woods which are very popular with walkers especially during the summer.
Gardaí quickly identified the suspect and have spent the last number of days gathering evidence in the case before they made this morning’s planned arrest.
The suspect is well known to officers and is considered “volatile.” Gardaí announced details of the incident this morning.
“A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with a serious assault on a woman in her 20s which occurred in Monasterevin, County Kildare, on Sunday, 17th July, 2022,” a garda spokesman said.
“The man is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
“Investigations into this incident are ongoing.
“Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the Monasterevin area on Sunday 17th between 1pm and 5.20pm and who may have footage (including dash-cam) to make that footage available to them.
“Gardaí would particularly like to speak with two women who assisted the injured party.
“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” he added.
