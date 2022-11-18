British man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of Irish OAP in Benidorm
The incident, which police have yet to make any official comment on, occurred on Thursday morning around 10.30am.
A BRITISH man has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing of an Irish OAP in the Costa Blanca resort of Benidorm.
The two men, one of whom had to be revived at the scene after both suffered knife wounds, are said to have been involved in an altercation in the town’s Rincon de Loix area which is popularly known as ‘Little England’.
Emergency medical responders confirmed they had taken two men to hospital with stab wounds but said they were unable to comment on their nationalities.
Local press have described them as a British 62-year-old and an Irish 68-year-old.
A spokesman for a regional emergency response coordination centre said: “The elder of the two men was very serious and had to be revived at the scene.
“The younger man was less serious but was also taken to hospital with stab wounds.”
The 62-year-old was arrested at Marina Baixa Hospital in nearby Villajoyosa according to police sources cited by local press.
It was not immediately clear this morning if he was still at the hospital under police guard or was being held at a police station, and what condition the older man was in.
The incident being probed by police occurred in a street called Avenida Estocolmo a short walk from Benidorm’s famous Levante Beach.
The regional emergency coordination centre spokesman said: “The alert received by paramedics was that one man was injured in the street and another inside a property.”
A police spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident and will be making an official statement later today.”
Thousands of Brits and other foreigners have flocked to Benidorm this week for its annual Fancy Dress Party, currently celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The number of Brits taking part has been put at around 45,000.
