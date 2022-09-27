Young girl rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries at house in Clare

“The child has been taken from the scene to Limerick University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.”

Gardaí are investigating after a young girl was found with serious injuries at a house Co. Clare.

Emergency services rushed to the scene just outside Ennis at around 8am this morning.

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a female child with serious injuries at a premises in Clarecastle, Co. Clare, this morning,” a spokesperson said.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.

More to follow