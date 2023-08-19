Worst affected areas revealed as thousands still without power after storm force winds

Wet weekend in store but it’s not all gloom as Indian summer looms

Members of the public brave the bad weather in Dublin's city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Waves crash against the sea wall in Tramore, Co Waterford, as Storm Betty brings strong winds and rain as well as flooding across Ireland. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Members of the Coast Guard inspect the damage to a boat after it broke free from its berth and crashed into the harbour during Storm Betty in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene of an accident in which a car is crushed by a fallen tree during Storm Betty. Pic: David Conachy

Storm Betty has caused significant power outages, flooding and disrupted traffic with fallen trees, branches and debris reported on roads across the country. Flights entering Dublin Airport were diverted overnight.

Thousands across the country are without power after the storm moved across the south of the country on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

ESB Networks have said storm force winds associated with Storm Betty caused damage to the electricity network overnight affecting just over 70,000 homes, farms and businesses at the peak.

In a statement today, the company said at 11.30am, just under 50,000 electricity customers remain without power with the damage mainly attributable to lightning and fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

Areas most impacted include counties in the South-East along with North Dublin, Dundalk, Portlaoise and Kilkenny.

“All available resources are being deployed to respond to all electricity outages where safe to do so,” the statement said.

“ESB Networks crews have been working since first light and will work through this afternoon into this evening to restore power to as many customers as possible.

“A significant number of impacted customers will have their power restored by this evening. However, due to the scale of the damage to the electricity network, some customers in localised areas may remain without supply overnight.

“Customers without power can check for real-time updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.PowerCheck.ie.

“It is important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary. We apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in the electricity supply have caused.

“An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

“Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.”

The ESB are working to restore power to thousands of homes in Co Wexford, estimating most will have power back by 4pm this afternoon. Almost 3,000 customers in Monageer and 1,700 in Castlebridge are affected.

There are over 1,000 people without power in Shillelagh, Co Wicklow, 1,300 in Athy, Co Kildare, 1,100 in Carraroe, Co Galway and 1,600 in the Saggart area in Dublin.

Smaller outages have been reported in counties across the country and the ESB estimates that most will have power restored later this morning or in the afternoon.

There is disruption to public transport this morning with trains on the line between the Clontarf Rd and Howth Junction suspended from 10am until further notice due to an obstruction on the line.

Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets from those in the area that have been affected.

Iarnród Éireann also reported that services between Dundalk/Drogheda towards Connolly Station were suspended while staff attended to an obstruction on the line which has since been cleared.

Significant flooding was seen in Cork city as the Cork City Fire Service responded to seven calls yesterday evening and 15 overnight. The call outs included three road traffic incidents.

Roads were also closed due to flooding in Co Kerry.

Motorists are urged to take care with reports of trees and debris on the roads. A number of fallen trees were reported in Dublin early this morning though many have since been removed.

Dublin Fire Brigade cleared a number of fallen trees early this morning. A taxi driver in Templeogue in south Dublin was uninjured after a tree fell on to his car while he was driving.

There is a fallen tree blocking the Howth Rd/Maywood Ave junction, while two trees are partially blocking Prospect Way and road users are asked to use alternative routes.

Met Éireann has lifted most weather warnings, but a Status Yellow rain warning remains in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo with the potential for spot flooding, difficult traffic conditions and wave overtopping on coasts. The warning is valid until 11am Saturday.

Winds will be slow to ease today as Storm Betty moves away from the country. Rain will continue in the north and northwest this morning and brighter spells are expected elsewhere.

The afternoon will be breezy and mostly dry with highs of 18 to 22 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear and dry with occasional showers.

Sunday’s outlook is more positive after the weather disruption, mostly dry and warm with sunny spells. There will be scattered showers in the west and wind along Atlantic coasts with highest temperatures between 19 and 23 degrees.

Storm Betty took hold across the country on Friday night, bringing severe gusts and the risk of flooding, structural damage and power outages as Met Éireann issued two separate Status Orange weather warnings.

The Status Orange wind and rain warnings covered much of the south of the country, with counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Kerry affected.

They were hit by “severe” gusts of up to 130kmh, along with heavy rain while the Orange rain warning was in effect until 1am on Saturday morning, while the wind warning will last until 3am on Saturday morning.

Gardaí issued a warning to the public of adverse road traffic conditions on the M7 motorway in Co. Limerick, particularly between junctions 21 & 26.

There were four “single vehicle collisions on this stretch of motorway as a result of drivers losing control of their vehicles”, said gardai.

Gardaí also advised motorists to exercise caution when driving in very wet conditions as they had received “reports of substantial water on roads across areas in the south of the country.

Dublin Fire Brigade also warned of “really poor driving conditions” overnight and shared footage of firefighters responding to a road traffic accident on the M50.

Overnight firefighters and paramedics from Tallaght fire station responded to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the M50.

Fallen trees were also causing issues on Anglesea Road in Ballsbridge, which was closed due to trees down in two locations and Templeogue Road near Bushy Park was also blocked by a fallen tree this morning.

The trees have been removed from Anglesea Road while another tree blocking Rathmines Road Lower has also been removed. Another tree which had fallen on Ushers Quay in the city was also removed as it was blocking the road.

Other roads in Dublin were also affected by fallen trees overnight including Howth Road/Marywood Avenue, Sandymount Road near Marine Drive and Prospect Way as well as in Fairview, where all lanes were blocked at Marino mart due to a fallen tree.

Met Éireann had last night warned the potential impacts of the storm included: structural damage due to high winds, falling trees, travel disruption, power outages, localised flooding, particularly along the coast and wave overtopping.

Spot flooding already hit the south of the country on Friday night as some roads in Carrigaline and Clonakilty, Co Cork, are flooded. There were also reports of thunder and lighting in parts.

High winds and wave overtopping also caused serious damage to a boat at Dungarvan Harbour, Co Waterford.

Met Éireann has issued another Status Yellow rain and wind warning which came into effect for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Connacht at 6am on Saturday and last until noon.

Met Éireann has warned of a risk of spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions. It said there could potentially be “wave overtopping on eastern facing coasts”.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) have been liaising with Met Éireann regarding Storm Betty and a Met Éireann briefing was held on Friday.

All Local Authority severe weather assessment teams, Government Departments and agencies attended this meeting to prepare for the arrival of Storm Betty.

Local Authorities, who are the lead agency for the response to severe weather events activated their Crisis Management Teams and Local Coordination Groups in preparation for the arrival of Storm Betty. Relevant Departments and Agencies also are preparing to support local authorities responding to Storm Betty,” the NDFEM said.

The public were warned of the danger of high seas and were advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period. The Irish Coast Guard were appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.

This morning, Met Éireann forecasts windy weather at first with outbreaks of heavy or thundery rain, clearing northwards through the morning.

"Brighter conditions with showers in the south will follow behind, for an afternoon and evening of sunny spells and scattered showers.

"Strong and gusty south to southwest winds in the morning, stronger along exposed coasts, will gradually moderate through the day. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees.”

Storm Betty came as Ireland’s hopes of an Indian summer from mid-September have been boosted, but the country will first have to endure several weeks of unsettled weather including seven successive days of rainfall.

After the disappointing washout weather of last month, August is not much better, with spells of glorious sunshine disrupted by successive days of heavy rainfall.

Hospitality operators say the weather has had a devastating impact on business during the summer season, with beach-based holidays particularly badly hit.

Ireland faces seven successive days of rainfall from next Friday, August 25. That ruins any hopes schoolchildren had of some late-summer sun before returning to the classroom.

However, it’s not all bad news. Met Éireann’s long-range forecast has indicated that, from mid September until late October, Ireland is likely to see above-average temperatures.

“The signal from the C3S seasonal models for Ireland during the September-October-November period is for above-average temperatures to continue with near-average rainfall overall,” a spokesperson said.

“Above-average temperatures are very likely for Ireland for the period, though the likelihood decreases as the period progresses. Mean temperatures are expected to be between 0.5C and 1C above average nationwide for most of the period, but will decrease to between 0.2C and 0.5C above average in November.

“Many [forecast] models have a slight signal for below-average rainfall in September with the potential for higher-than-average rainfall increasing marginally in October and November.

“The sea-surface temperatures around Irish coasts and over the Atlantic are expected to continue above average during the period, trending 0.5C to 2C degrees higher than normal.”

AccuWeather, which specialises in long-range forecasts, indicates there will be 10 successive days without rain in September. Temperatures will hover close to 19C, with the best of the conditions expected from September 11.

Fourteen days of cloudy sunshine are forecast from October 2, though temperatures won’t rise above 16C. Until then, Ireland will face some unsettled weather.

Met Éireann’s Siobhan Ryan said this weekend would bring a mixture of sunshine and showers, some of which could be quite heavy.

“The weekend will see a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy closer to the Atlantic,” she said.

“It will be warm in any sunshine, especially further east, where it will be mostly dry and with highest temperatures of 18C to 23C.

“Monday will see a mix of clouds and sunny spells with passing heavy showers and highest temperatures of 18C to 22C.”