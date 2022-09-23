Work suspended at Intel construction site in Leixlip after man (30s) is injured in accident

‘A man in his 30s was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are non-life threatening’

Thousands of workers at Intel’s massive construction site in Leixlip, Co Kildare have been “stood down” after a man was injured in a workplace accident in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said they attended an incident that occurred in Leixlip, at approximately 4.30am, this morning, Friday, September, September 23.

“A man in his 30s was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are non-life threatening,” gardai said. “The Health Safety Authority has been notified.”

A spokesperson for Intel confirmed that they have stood down work at the site to carry out a safety review.

“There was an accident early this morning on the construction site,” the spokesperson said, adding that as many as 4,000 to 5,000 people work on the site.

“We’re not sure of the exact nature (of the incident) but the person was taken to hospital from the site.

“We did a check in, in the last hour, and our understanding is that they are in a stable condition in hospital the moment

The spokesperson added: “This morning we have been carrying out a safety review investigation at the site and work has been paused while this is happening.

“Part of the plant is a manufacturing campus and that is separate to the construction site. The construction site operates separately to the manufacturing side and the don’t overlap. The accident happened on the construction site where we are building our new factory.

That is a large construction site and is not an operational factory yet.

Existing operations are on the east side of the site and they operate separately from the construction site which is on the West side and that's where we have stood down work.

So, it hasn't affected operations at the manufacturing site.

In 2019 Intel began work on one of the largest construction projects in Europe at its campus in Leixlip to double its manufacturing space in Ireland.