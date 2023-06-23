Woman (80s) dies after incident involving an e-scooter in Dublin

The incident occurred on Eccles Street, Dublin 7, at approximately 3pm on Tuesday.

A woman has died following a collision with an e-scooter in Dublin earlier this week.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she has since passed away.

A post-mortem will now take place.

Gardaí arrested a man in relation to this incident. He was detained at a Garda Station in North Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later released for a file to be sent to the DPP in relation to this matter.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make this available to the investigation team.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.