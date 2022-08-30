Well-known criminal and pal arrested after women assaulted and robbed on Kildare night out

Sources say that the older suspect is especially well known to gardai and is considered volatile – he has a number of previous convictions for drug related crime

Two suspects have been arrested today after two women were viciously assaulted and robbed in a 4am attack in Co Kildare as they made their way home after a night out.

The women aged 47 and 42 are said to be “shaken but making a good recovery” after the incident that unfolded on Dublin Road, Athy in the early hours of Saturday, August 20.

The women were approached by two masked men who threatened them before assaulting the females and making off with their handbags which contained their mobile phones, cash and bank cards.

The 47-year-old woman was pulled to the ground and punched in the incident while the younger woman suffered less serious injuries in the incident.

“The suspects had their faces covered and they had hoodies on while a few hundred euro in cash as well as the other items were stolen in this theft,” a senior source said.

“It was a very unpleasant experience to say the least for these two ladies,” the source added.

The two women who live in the Athy locality did not require hospital treatment after their ordeal which became the subject of a major investigation by local gardai.

This led to the arrests of the suspects today – a local criminal and his associate aged in their 30’s.

Both suspects suffer from serious drug addiction issues and are being held this afternoon at Kildare and Athy Garda stations.

Sources say that the older suspect is especially well known to gardai and is considered volatile – he has a number of previous convictions for drug related crime.

It is understood that CCTV played a major role in the arrests which are being described as “very significant on a local level.”

Gardai have not ruled out whether the same suspects were involved in a similar incident that happened in Newbridge, Co Kildare, at 3.30am the following morning.

In that case a man in his early 20’s was returning home when he was approached by two males who were dressed in black in St Dominic’s Park.

The victim was punched a number of times by the assailants who escaped the scene with his wallet.

The robbery incidents happened on the same weekend that officers in the same garda district were dealing with what turned out to be the fatal assault as tragic Dylan McCarthy (29) from Co Limerick who suffered serious head injuries following the incident in Monasterevin,

There has been no arrests so far in that case but sources say that major progress has been made in that investigation with a number of suspects being identified.

Dylan McCarthy was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where he was being treated for traumatic head wounds.

However, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon of last week.

Five men suspected of being involved in a vicious pub fight that led to the death of Dylan McCarthy are believed to be in contact with gardaí through their legal representatives.

He had travelled to Monasterevin to celebrate the birth of his sister’s baby with family and friends.

More than 30 people were in the pub around the time of the attack and much of what unfolded was captured on CCTV.