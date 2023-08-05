Voter support for Sinn Féin surges as more than half not happy with Helen McEntee

Latest poll a blow to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

VOTER support for Sinn Féin has increased to its highest level since last year as Mary Lou McDonald’s party strengthens its position as the most popular in the country.

Sinn Féin is up three points to 34pc in the latest Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent which shows mixed fortunes for the three Coalition parties.

Fine Gael is unchanged on 19pc while Fianna Fáil has dropped by a point to 18pc. There is better news for the Green Party which is up two points to 5pc.

The latest poll findings will come as a blow to Fine Gael and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who has been prominent in the media over the last week setting out his ambitions for the remainder of the Coalition’s term in office.

By contrast, Ms McDonald has remained out of the public spotlight since she announced at the end of June she was recovering from surgery and would be “back in action in a number of weeks”.

However, Sinn Féin spokespersons have been particularly active with policy initiatives and media appearances in recent weeks. The poll rating is its highest since last December.

There is also bad news for Fine Gael when it comes to law and order in the wake of industrial unrest in An Garda Síochána and fresh debate about the safety of Dublin and other urban areas.

More than half of voters polled – 51pc – said they were not satisfied with the performance of Helen McEntee as Minister for Justice. Just 29pc said they were satisfied and 20pc said they were not sure.

There is further good news for Sinn Féin when voters were asked if they would exclude any party from their voting preference in the upcoming election with 42pc responding to Sinn Féin, a drop of four points since June.

It remains behind the Greens who continue to be the most transfer toxic of the main parties, unchanged on 48pc, while Fine Gael is on 40pc, up one, and Fianna Fáil is down one to 35pc.

Elsewhere in the state of the parties, the Social Democrats have dropped by a point to 5pc, Labour is up two points to 3pc and Solidarity-People Before Profit is down one to 2pc.

Aontú’s support has dropped by a point to 2pc while support for Independents and Others is down three to 10pc.

When it comes to transfer toxicity, 25pc of those polled said they would not give any preference to Labour, up two points, while 17pc said they would not give a preference to the Social Democrats, down one.

Aontú stands at 41, up one with Solidarity-People Before Profit unchanged on 38pc, with Independents up two to 8pc, and others up four to 6pc. Only 6pc of those polled said they would not exclude any part, up one point from the last poll on this question.

The poll was carried out on Friday and Saturday of this week among a sample size of 1,272 which means a margin of error of 2.8pc.