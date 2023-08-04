Vogue Williams and Spencer Mathews ordered to tear down shed at €8m mansion

One of the couple’s neighbours lodged a complaint with Jersey Council.

Irish influencer Vogue Williams and her reality TV star husband Spencer Matthews have been ordered to rip down a large shed at their family mansion in Jersey.

It’s reported the couple believed the games room, which contains a swimming pool, gym and a snooker room, was within legal requirements when it was built.

However, a neighbour called for it to be demolished.

Now officials have upheld the neighbour’s complaint and thrown out the application for retrospective consent for the 18x15ft shed and concrete hardstanding.

The neighbour had objected to Jersey Council, saying the zone is within a Protected Coastal Area and was visible from National Trust land.

“The proposal has failed to clearly demonstrate that the agricultural shed would be essential to the viability or the running of the building and that existing buildings within reasonable proximity, cannot be used for the intended purposes,” said Planning officer, Jack Gibbons.

The official further explained how planning law operates in Jersey, a location famous for strict residency requirements.

“Although the use of the shed is understood, there is a balance between such uses and protecting rural areas of the island from excessive development,” he added.

It has been reported that the couple’s estate is worth somewhere in the region of €8 million and was bought two years ago. It is said to be 15 acres in size.

The complex reportedly comprises two apartments, a cottage, a 70x35ft swimming pool, gym, sauna, six-car garage, raised vegetable garden, paddock and 13 surrounding fields.

Vogue Williams on her holiday

“This does not appear to be correct as it is clearly visible from the north end of Les Chemin des Hougues and a number of points within the National Trust and associated lands, most of which is also within the Protected Coastal Area,” the neighbour said.

She says the shed was too big and would still have needed planning consent, even if it had been built within the 'domestic curtilage' of the house.

She said it was larger than legal limits due to it covering an area of more than 41 square metres, taking into account its overhanging roof.

The neighbour added: “We request that the permission be refused, and the applicant be required to restore the field to its former condition.”

Vogue and Spencer are currently on holiday in Spain with their three children, with their children - Theodore, four, Gigi, three, and baby Otto, 15 months.

The Howth native has been sharing envy-inducing snaps of the trip.