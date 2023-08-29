Video captures brazen thugs stealing motorbike from Dublin home in broad daylight

One of the thieves jumps onto the back of one of the mopeds as they speed away into the traffic

This is the moment when two brazen thieves snatch a motorbike in broad daylight from the front yard of a property in Rathmines, South Dublin on Friday.

In footage of the incident that was caught on camera, two masked men are seen grappling with the bike as a person screams for help.

One of the thieves has what appears to be an implement in his right hand.

The pair manhandle the machine across the yard with one of them pushing from behind while the other steers it onto the busy main road.

They then actually drop the machine in front of oncoming traffic as a woman rushes out of the property to confront them.

They then manage to get the engine started as two riders on mopeds pull up beside them and appear to assist them in their getaway.

One of the thieves jumps onto the back of one of the mopeds as they speed away into the traffic.

It has been reported that the same bike was seen later that afternoon on the northside of the city.

Gardaí confirmed they received report of the theft of a motorbike from Lower Rathmines Road in Rathmines, Co Dublin at approximately 3:45pm on August 25.

“No arrests have been made,” gardai said. “Investigations are ongoing.”

This is just the latest incident in a series of motorbike robberies in the city.

In June, we published a story about a similar incident when two thieves robbed an expensive motorbike in Dublin’s leafy business district as a bystander filmed the whole incident.

The hooded individuals were seen covering their faces as they tried to smash off the wheel lock system on the vehicle in broad daylight after it was parked outside FlyeFit in Dublin’s IFSC.

The man behind the camera tried to scare off the thieves but after being threatened he stood back. After a minute of trying to crack the lock the men managed to succeed and were quickly able to speed off on the stolen property