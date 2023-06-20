UFC star says Conor McGregor sex assault accuser should be ‘f***ing roasted’ if case isn’t proven

‘Show this b**ch's face. Girls like that? If it’s her fault’

UFC star Sean O’Malley has called for Conor McGregor’s accuser to be named and pictured – if her allegations are proven to be false.

Last week, McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami.

The Irishman has strongly denied the accusations and has claimed he is the victim of a “shakedown”.

But now, one of McGregor’s supporters, O’Malley, has come out fighting.

“I think that lady should be f***ing roasted on Instagram. Show this b**ch's face. Girls like that? If it’s her fault,” O’Malley said.

The incident allegedly took place at the NBA Finals Game 4 between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center on June 9.

The woman was allegedly separated from her friend by security personnel and forced into a men's bathroom with Conor and his personal security.

Legal demand letters issued on behalf of the woman stated:

'After the game, and after Mr. McGregor sent the Miami Heat mascot Burnie to the hospital, Mr. McGregor elevated his aggressive, unprovoked, and outrageous behavior by violently sexually assaulting and battering this firm's client in the men's bathroom of the Kaseya Center,' the statement read.

The UFC and the NBA basketball team Miami Heat have both said they were “aware” of the allegations but would not be commenting further until investigations are completed.

According to US website TMZ, which first reported on the complaint, lawyers for the woman have made demands seeking settlements from the NBA and the MMA fighter in lieu of litigation.

A similar demand has been made against Miami Heat, the NBA team who were hosting the Denver Nuggets during the NBA Finals last Saturday.

Conor had been involved in the half-time entertainment of the game, participating in a skit in which he punched a mascot several times.

McGregor's attorneys say footage from the night undermines the original allegation that he and his security guards forced the woman into the restroom.

'The claimant's lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false.

'After not responding to the demand for money made by the claimant's counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown,' McGregor's attorney, Barbara R. Llanes, said in a statement.

The Crumlin man has been photographed enjoying a family walk in Central Park in New York in recent days. McGregor strolled through the city holding hands with two of his children and beside his pregnant fiancée Dee Devlin, with whom he is expecting his fourth child.

The couple walked arm in arm, suggesting the dramatic allegations have not impacted their relationship.