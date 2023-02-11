Two men die and another critical after car plunges into lake in Galway
TWO men have died following a horror road crash in Galway this morning.
The men were traveling in a car which plunged into Lough Corrib at Menlo Pier near Galway city this morning.
Three men were in the car when it was submerged in the freezing lake.
Emergency services rushed to the incident on the Headford road and a third man was brought to hospital.
“Gardaí are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday 11th February 2023 in County Galway,” a spokesperson confirmed to Sunday World.
“At approximately 2:40am, Gardaí and emergency services received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier in Galway city.
“Three males were removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway where two of the males have since passed away. The condition of the third male is currently described as critical.
“The scene at Menlo Pier is currently preserved for technical examination and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. “
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
