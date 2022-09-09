Two children dead and one woman injured in car fire in Co Westmeath

The woman was flown from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment for serious injuries

Gardai are at the scene

Two children have died and a woman badly injured in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath today.

Gardai said that at approximately 4pm today, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a car fire in the Multyfarnham area of Co Westmeath.

“A female adult was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment to serious injuries,” they said.

“An infant boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. He has since been pronounced dead.

“The remains of a juvenile female were also discovered at the scene.”

Gardai added that this is a live incident and no further information is available at this time.

Enquires are ongoing and updates will follow.