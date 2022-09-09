Two children dead and one woman injured in car fire in Co Westmeath
Two children have died and a woman badly injured in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath today.
The woman was flown from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment for serious injuries.
Gardai said that at approximately 4pm today, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a car fire in the Multyfarnham area of Co Westmeath.
“A female adult was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment to serious injuries,” they said.
“An infant boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. He has since been pronounced dead.
“The remains of a juvenile female were also discovered at the scene.”
Gardai added that this is a live incident and no further information is available at this time.
Enquires are ongoing and updates will follow.
Today's Headlines
heart-breaking | Best friends of tragic Tallaght teen Lisa Cash tell funeral she was ‘mummy of the group’
Shame-rock | Shamrock Rovers fans slammed for mocking Queen’s death by chanting ‘Lizzie in a box’
We're in love | Donal Skehan and Nadia Forde meet Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s baby Blake
bail altered | Irish businessman facing charges allowed travel to US to take up $250,000 a year job
open arms | Taoiseach says King Charles ‘always welcome’ in Ireland but doesn’t say if he will go to Queen’s funeral
TV tribute | President Higgins to speak about Queen’s relationship with Ireland on Late Late Show
new bill relief | Leo Varadkar says he doesn’t want people worrying about bills over Christmas
twits | Jedward’s Twitter ‘joke’ about the Queen is slammed as insensitive
Gilligan gangster | Peter ‘Fatso’ Mitchell told to pay just €27k - after being caught with drugs worth €2.1m
serious injuries | Gardai issue appeal as man (30s) assaulted at Electric Picnic continues to recover