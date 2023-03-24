Tributes to Carlow man (24) killed in motorbike tragedy during holiday in Thailand

It’s understood the tragic youngster was a big GAA fan and played hurling with the local club.

Tributes have been paid to a 24-year-old Carlow man who died after a motorcycle accident in Thailand.

John Lennon from Graigecullen died while on holiday with friends in the south East Asia country.

It’s understood the tragic youngster was a big GAA fan and played hurling with the local club.

He also took part in Graigecullen GAA’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ fundraiser a number of years ago.

A post on RIP.ie said he will be “sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mary Rose and John, sister Avena and brother Paul, sister-in-law Jaime, nephews Paul Jnr., Sean and Tadgh, aunts, uncle, colleagues, neighbours and many friends.

Tributes have poured in for the young man.

"Shocked and heartbroken to hear about dear John’s tragic passing. He was such a lovely person and I have many fond memories with him from when I lived at home,” one person said.

Another added: “Such a handsome young man. God rest his soul. Thinking of his parents and siblings at this sad time.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be released.

Paying tribute on social media, one person wrote: “Rest in peace John absolutely devastating news thinking of all the family.”

Another person said: “Devastating news, Rest in peace John taken way too soon Condolences to all of John’s Family and Friend.”

Another added: “Shine bright, my good old pal.”