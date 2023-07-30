Tributes paid to Louth triathlete who died competing in France

‘Sarah we miss you already’

A woman from Louth who died after taking part in a triathlon in southeastern France has been named as Sarah Fagan.

Sarah Fagan from Mountpleasant, Dundalk, was a competitor in the Alpe D'Huez Triathlon, was found unresponsive in Lake Verney in the town of Allemon, where the swimming section of the event was taking place on Friday.

A member of the Setanta Tiriathlon Club in Dundalk, the club paid tribute to her in a statement on Facebook released this afternoon.

"It is with profound sorrow and shock that we have to announce the passing of our friend and club mate Sarah Fagan. Sarah was competing in the Alp D'Huez triathlon on Friday when she got into difficulty in the swim and was airlifted to hospital. She did not recover and sadly passed away on Saturday July 29th in Grenoble France”.

"Sarah was an integral member of Setanta Triathlon Club and was always first to volunteer her time, get involved in club activities and competitive events. Sarah stood out among her peers as she was always smiling, enthusiastic and willing to help others.

“All her club mates are devastated at Sarah's passing and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends”, the statement added.

Sarah Fagan wearing her Cuchulainn Cycling Club colours.

Also paying tribute to their clubmate on Facebook was Cuchulainn Cycling Club in Dundalk, who stated, “Members of Cuchulainn Cycling Club are beyond heartbroken on hearing of the passing of club member Sarah Fagan”.

"Sarah was an active member of the club since early 2010 and was involved in all disciplines - leisure, racing - road”.

"Sarah lived life to the full, she was passionate, she had such a positive attitude to life, and had such a huge circle of friends within the club. Sarah will leave us with a massive hole in our hearts”.

"As evident in all pictures of her, she had such a glow and warmth to her, always smiling and was so encouraging with her kind words”.

"She was always welcoming to new members in the club”.

“Whilst everyone else was worried about their lack of fitness or not sticking religiously to their training plan, Sarah wouldn't stress but would continue with her own training goal and plans and enjoy it”.

"Sarah, we miss you already, we will remember you by your warm smile and encouraging words and your attitude to life”.

The club offered their condolences to their fellow club member, her brother Austin, Sarah's family and all her friends. All club activities have been postponed as a mark of respect.

The 48-year-old is understood to have been pulled from the water before medical officials performed CPR.

The pharmacist who worked for the HSE in Louth was airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble but passed away after being admitted in a critical condition.

French media are reporting that an investigation into the cause of the woman's death has been launched and a post-mortem examination will be carried out over the coming days.

The Alpe d’Huez Triathlon was established in 2006 and is popular with athletes from all over the world. The long course event comprises a 2.2 kilometre swim, a 115 kilometre cycle and a 22 kilometre run.

It starts with the swim at the reservoir Lac du Verney then the cycling features the 21 bends used by the Tour de France as it climbs 1120 m to the ski resort of Alpe d'Huez for the run.