Tributes paid to Limerick fan who tragically died on his way to All-Ireland semi-final

Condolences have flooded in for a Limerick fan who tragically died on his way to the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway on Sunday.

Jordan Fitzgerald (25), from Kilfinane, was on a bus full of supporters heading to the game when he fell ill.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon in the old cemetery in Kilfinane after requiem Mass in St Andrew’s Church.

Jordan’s death notice includes a photo of him in a Limerick jersey, holding the Liam MacCarthy Cup, and the caption ‘Limerick for Liam’.

It adds that Jordan, of Ballyhoura Heights, Kilfinane, (died) very unexpectedly on his journey to support his native Limerick team.

“Very deeply regretted by his heart-broken parents, his father Patrick (Pa), his mother Louise, step mum Michelle, brothers Callum and Matthew and the late babies Tyler and Lee.

“(Also) his sister Sophia, his adored grandfathers Paddy and Johnny, grandmothers Mary and Mary B and the late Josephine, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.”

The notices adds that Jordan's family would like to thank most sincerely the emergency services who attended, Griffin's Coach Hire and all those on the bus.

Jordan, who was born on the day of the 1996 All-Ireland final against Wexford, was a Limerick hurling fanatic, his mum Louise Moloney, from Bruff, told The Limerick Leader.

“He lived for Limerick hurling,” she said. “He was born on September 1, 1996, the day Limerick were playing Wexford in the All-Ireland final and he died on the day Limerick played Galway in an All-Ireland semi-final.

“He loved sport, especially hurling and going to all the Limerick matches. Sean Finn and Gearoid Hegarty were his two main idols.”

Numerous messages have been left online, including one on the Facebook page of Blackrock Bord na nóg GAA club which offered “sincerest condolences to the Fitzgerald and Moloney families on the death Jordan Fitzgerald”.

“Jordan played with Blackrock for many years underage,” the post reads.

“He had a great love of sport, he was a huge Aston Villa supporter but his true love was Limerick GAA. Sadly he never got to see his heroes playing yesterday. Jordan may your gentle soul Rest In Peace.”

Another adds: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family of Jordan Fitzgerald of Ballyhoura Heights who passed away so suddenly yesterday on his way to see his beloved Limerick play in Croke park.

“I can't imagine the heartbreak they must be experiencing today at the loss of their son, big brother and grandson. He will be sadly missed by so many, his family, friends and neighbours. May he have the best bed in heaven.”

Other messages on Jordan’s RIP.ie page include: “My deepest condolences to all the family relations and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace in God's presence eternally.”

Another adds: “So sorry to hear about the death of Jordan may he rest in peace, to all the family and friends you are in my prayers.”

One person has written: “My heartfelt and sincere condolences to all Jordan’s family and his extended family members and his huge circle of friends at this sad and extremely difficult time.”