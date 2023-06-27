Tributes paid to former Kerry minor captain who died in car crash

“A true blue Laune Rangers warrior.”

Tributes have been flowing in for former Kerry minor captain and Laune Rangers club member, Danny Cahill, who tragically died in a crash in Kerry on Sunday.

Mr Cahill (52), a married father of one, was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Kilbonane, Beaufort, on the N72 at lunchtime on Sunday.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a male in his late teens, is believed to be in a critical condition.

“I have known him all my whole life. It is hard to put it into words,” said Chairman of Laune Rangers, Aidan Clifford.

Mr Cahill captained Kerry minors in 1988 in their win against Dublin and was part of the team that was the foundation of the current Laune Rangers.

He lived in Langford Street in the heart of Killorgliln and worked at O’Sullivan’s bakery.

A note on Rip.ie states:

‘Reposing at his residence in Langford Street, Killorglin on Wednesday 28th June 2023, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

‘Funeral will arrive to St James Church Killorglin on Thursday 29th June for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

Countless tributes to the GAA star have appeared with one reading:

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely loss of your beloved Danny. He was such a gentleman and will be greatly missed. Our most sincere condolences to Sarah, Lucy and all the Cahill and O'Sullivan families. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Laune Rangers crest

Another wrote:

“Our Deepest Sympathy to Sarah & Lucy, to the The Cahill & O Sullivan Families on the huge loss of Danny. Thinking about you all at this very difficult time. Danny had a great heart & was always great fun to chat with. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Whilst another said:

“Danny was a hero to the likes of me growing up ... he brought the first all Ireland over the bridge and ever time I met him I told him that ..a gentleman and a true blue laune rangers warrior.”

Another local GAA club wrote:

"Condolences from all in Ballyheigue GAA Club. Thank you for your service to our county, Danny. May you rest in peace and may your loved ones find strength at this time. Even though he was a football man, the Hurler's Prayer will still apply to Danny as he played like a man; he played the game and wore the Green and Gold with pride. He represented us and for that we will be extremely grateful,” the club said.