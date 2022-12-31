Tributes as Galway dad of two who died in kayaking accident is named

Following a search of the area by the Coast Guard Mark’s body was recovered

A man in his 30s who died following a tragic kayaking accident in Galway has been named locally as father of two Mark Morley.

He died after he got into difficulty off the coast of Spiddal on Thursday December 29th.

Mark who hails from Doughiska is a father of two young children.

Gardai and emergency services rushed to the scene at around 1.30pm yesterday.

Following a search of the area by the Coast Guard Mark’s body was recovered and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told sundayworld.com: "Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to an incident in the water off the coast of Spiddal, Co. Galway yesterday afternoon, Thursday 29th December 2022, shortly before 1.30pm.”

"A male got into difficulty in the water. Following a search operation by Emergency Services, including Coast Guard, the body of the male (30s) was recovered from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

Paying tribute to Mark, Oranmore Civil Defence said: “It is with a heavy heart that we heard the terrible news of the death of Mark Morley tragically on the Boluisce River, December 29th.”

“Mark volunteered with our unit for many years, he competed winning a National title in our competitions.”

“But mostly we all know and will always remember Mark, as a family man, who lived for his wife Kate and daughters Roísín and Allison,” they continued.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to his heartbroken family and friends.”

Funeral details have also been announced.

Mark will repose at his parents home in Ashbrook, Oranmore on January 1st from 3pm to 7pm. His funeral mass will follow on January 2nd in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore at 1pm with burial at Rinville Cemetery.

His death notice reads: “Mark Morley, Garran Ard, Doughiska, Galway and formerly of Ashbrook, Oranmore, tragically on Boluisce River, December 29th 2022.”

“Sadly missed by his loving wife Kate, his daughters Roísín and Allison, his parents John and Clare, sister Sarah, brother in law David. His mother in law, Jane, sisters in law Brook, Kara and Leanne, brother in law Darryl. His uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends.”

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”