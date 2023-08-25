Tribute to ‘charming and charismatic’ Jack O'Sullivan (14) who died in Cork drowning tragedy

A number of youngsters were swimming in the area at the time

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 14-year-old boy who died in a Cork drowning tragedy just days before he was to commence his second year studies.

Jack O'Sullivan (14) died after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West on Cork's lower harbour around 2pm on Thursday.

He was hailed as "a charming and charismatic young man" who adored sport and was known for his beaming smile.

The teen is from the Deerpark area of Cork city and was scheduled to begin his second year studies at Coláiste Éamann Rís on Monday.

In a statement today, the school paid tribute to the teen and said they were providing whatever support was necessary to comfort his friends and classmates.

"We learned yesterday evening of the death of Jack O'Sullivan who would be due to start second year on Monday," Principal Aaron Wolfe said.

Search scene

"This is a terrible tragedy for Jack's family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events.

"Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jack's family and friends. Jack was a charming, charismatic young man with a beaming smile who represented the school in all sporting areas.

"We have been in contact with his parents and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time.

"Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.

"Our school has implemented our Critical Incident Management Plan. Psychologists from the National Education Psychological Service (NEPS) have been with us today supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist our students at this time.

"The teachers have been helping students to deal with the tragic event.

"The school will remain open throughout the day. We would ask you to respect our privacy at this time."

The tragedy occurred around 2pm on Thursday when it was realised that the youngster was in difficulty in the water, a short distance from a pontoon near Mariner's Quay.

A number of youngsters were swimming in the area at the time.

Emergency services raced to the scene but frantic efforts to locate the teen failed.

No youngsters were in the water at the time rescue services arrived.

A major search of the waters near Mariner's Quay immediately began.

The search involved the Coast Guard's Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117, Crosshaven Coast Guard unit, Crosshaven RNLI, Gardaí, HSE paramedics and Cork Fire Brigade.

A number of local boat owners also joined in the search effort.

Around 4pm, emergency personnel assisted by divers located a body in the water.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

His heartbroken family were by the harbourside as his remains were recovered.

The State Pathologist Office has been notified and a full post mortem examination is scheduled to be carried out today.

Passage West is popular with youngsters for swimming during the summer months.

However, the area involved can prove dangerous because of strong tidal currents in Cork harbour.

Councillor Mick Finn said everyone was heartbroken by the tragedy.

"He was a lovely lad who had a great personality and a wonderful future ahead of him. It is so desperately sad. Everyone is heartbroken for his family," he said.

Finance Minister and Cork TD Michael McGrath said everyone was shocked by the tragedy - the third water-related tragedy in Cork in five days.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of young Jack on his tragic loss," he said.

"I would like to thank all those in the emergency services who responded so quickly and did all they could to rescue Jack, and ultimately returned his body to his family."

"Yesterday’s events are another painful reminder of how precious and fragile life is. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam.”