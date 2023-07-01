Tragedy as teen boy dies and woman seriously injured following Cork two-car crash

The deceased boy was a passenger in a car and he was accompanied four other young people

A teenage boy has died and a woman has been seriously injured following a two-car collision in Co Cork.

The incident happened at around one o’clock this morning on the M8 at Ballybeg, Mitchelstown.

The deceased boy was a passenger in a car and he was accompanied four other young people who were taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the other car, a woman aged in her 30s, was also taken to CUH to be treated for serious injuries.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident that occurred during the early hours of this morning, Saturday, 1st July 2023, on the M8 at Ballybeg in Mitchelstown, Co Cork,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The two-vehicle collision happened at around 1am. A passenger from one of these cars, a male youth (teens) suffered fatal injuries.

“The driver of this car, a male youth in this teens, and three other passengers, an adult male (teens), a male youth and a female youth (teens) were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”

“The driver of the other car involved, a woman in her 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries,” the garda spokesperson added.

The scene is being preserved this morning to allow for a technical examination, and local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.