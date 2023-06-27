Tragedy as Irishman (20s) drowns in swimming pool during holiday on Greek island
It has been reported in local media that the victim, who is in his early twenties was on a summer holiday break with friends
A young Irishman has died in Greece after he reportedly fell into a swimming pool during a holiday with friends.
It’s believed the young man, who is in his early twenties, is from Co Laois.
It has been reported in Greek media that despite the efforts of a lifeguard who administered CPR, he was later pronounced dead upon arrival at Zakynthos hospital.
It’s believed the tragic youngster was on a summer holiday break with friends.
It’s also understood the incident took place around 10pm on Sunday night.
RTE reports that the man was a member of a well-known family in Co Laois.
It’s believed he had been working in Greece for a month.
The young man was transferred with a private ambulance to a hospital where doctors confirmed his death.
His body will undergo an autopsy in Patras, north-western Peloponnese.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.