‘Toxic influencer’ Andrew Tate banned from Instagram and Facebook

He has been accused of promoting violent misogyny

‘Toxic’ influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from Instagram and Facebook.

The 35-year-old former Big Brother star has recently been slammed for creating misogynistic videos which have been posted on the Meta-owned social media sites, as well as TikTok.

The company told BBC that they had removed him from its platforms for “violating its policies on dangerous organisations and individuals” but did not provide further details.

Tate’s videos online have racked up over 11.6 billion views.

He had already been banned from Twitter after he said women who have been raped “must bear some responsibility”.

In one video, the US-born, London-raised man advised men accused of cheating on their girlfriends to “bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck. Shut up b*tch.”

In another video he said that women should “shut the f**k up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee.”

His most viral videos see him expressing opinions such as “women can’t drive”, that men can cheat but women can’t, and that 18-year-old women are “more attractive than 25-year-olds because they’ve been through less d**k”.

Earlier this year he was being investigated by police in Romania for human trafficking and rape. During a raid at his home by Romanian authorities, two women were rescued.

In 2016 Tate appeared on Big Brother UK, but was removed from the programme after a video surfaced online which appeared to show him beating a woman with a belt.In a statement, Tate said the actions in the video were consensual.

He is also the founder of Hustler’s University, an online ‘academy’ where members pay a monthly membership fee in exchange for advice on how to make a passive income from several online industries such as drop shipping.

A spokesperson for White Ribbon, a charity that works to end male violence against women, warned that Andrew Tate’s videos could have a “concerning effect on young boys and men.”

“Men and boys regularly watching and listening to negative presentations of masculinity may begin to adopt these attitudes and behaviours, believing that they are acting as the ‘ideal man’,” the charity told MailOnline.

“This relates to being seen as tough, aggressive and suppressing emotion. These traits feed into gender norms, what ‘being a man’ and ‘being a woman’ is.”

“Gender inequality is a direct result of traditional and negative stereotypes which confine women’s and men’s roles in society,” the spokesperson continued.

“Not only does this create a lot of pressure on men and boys, often affecting their mental health and self-image, it also creates dangerous cultures and environments for women and girls to exist in.

“Sexist and derogatory comments exist on the same spectrum as controlling behaviour and physical and sexual violence, which creates environments where men go on to murder women.”