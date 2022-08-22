Thugs linked to Rathkeale Traveller clans cause uproar in Germany after invading sleepy town

Dozens of high-powered luxury cars have been driving at reckless speeds through the small town, according to local media reports

Hundreds of people with links to Rathkeale Traveller trading clans have caused uproar in Germany after descending on a sleepy country town.

Dozens of high-powered luxury cars have been driving at reckless speeds through the small town, according to local media reports.

In one case, two people were injured in a crash, leaving local residents and fellow campers in the northern German village of Wolmirsleben fearful of accidents.

In another incident, a young man, described as British and driving an Irish-registered car, was detained and fined after testing positive for drugs and is possibly facing more charges.

A German TV report show dozens of young people dressed up and hanging around at the entrance to the campsite, effectively blocking access.

Many of those at the site are related to members of groups originally from Rathkeale, Co Limerick, according to Sunday World sources.

Credit: Facebook

In another video filmed by a local resident, older men are seen driving around in high-end Mercedes and BMW convertibles bearing UK registration plates.

One young man is clearly seen doing handbrake turns and ‘doughnuts’ on the loose surface of the campsite, throwing up a huge cloud of dust.

Driving in convoy, they effectively block the road for a few moments as they chat in distinctive Irish accents with the occupants of a British-reg Range Rover.

At least 600 visitors recently descended on the town of 1,500 residents for at least two weeks and their antics have forced other campers to leave the area, according to German national news outlet Bild.

Credit: Facebook

Locals claim the area suddenly bursts into life shortly before noon and over the next few hours the drivers of the high-powered cars take over the streets.

“Permanent high beam, squeaky tires, breakneck speed are normal,” one resident told Bild. Another was quoted as saying all they got was a one-fingered gesture after one of the cars crashed into a local resident’s vehicle.

The police got dozens of reports and complaints every day.

“So far we have had to move out 17 times,” authority spokesman Marco Kopitz said, in order to deal with traffic violations, breach of the peace and bodily harm.

After a police clampdown on the drivers, the situation calmed down and at least one large extended family left the area.

However, many residents were frustrated by what they saw as the lack of action against unruly behaviour.

One man posted on social media: “Why aren’t the police doing anything... This has been going on for 2 weeks in Wolmirsleben at Schachtsee. 600 Brits and counting every day... we really need help from state.... all residents are worried about their property, vandalism is increasing exponentially every day.”

Locals had been told the gathering had been staged to allow some of the girls to be spotted by potential future husbands.

Local mayor Knut Kluczka was reported to have discussed the situation with the police and the regulatory office: “So far there are 600 traveller, but we fear that more will come.”