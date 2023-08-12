Three tourists hospitalised following assault in Temple Bar on Friday night

The assault took place on Fownes Street Upper just after 10pm last night

A garda investigation is underway after three men in their 20s were hospitalised following an assault in Temple Bar on Friday night.

It has been reported the three people being treated are tourists.

The assault took place on Fownes Street Upper just after 10pm last night and the men were taken to St James’ Hospital by ambulance for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Gardaí confirmed that no arrests have been made as a result of the incident.

“Gardaí received reports of an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 10:05pm last night, Friday, 11th of August 2023 on Fownes Street Upper, Dublin 2.

Three men aged in their 20s were conveyed to St James’s Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.