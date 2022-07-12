Three men quizzed after more than €1.1m worth of cocaine is seized at Dublin Airport

Gardai said assistance was provided by law enforcement agencies in Germany and South America

Some of the drugs seized at the airport

Three men have been arrested after more than €1.1m worth of cocaine was seized at Dublin Airport yesterday.

The three were stopped by gardai within the environs of the airport in connection with the seizure of approximately 16kgs of the drug.

Gardai said the seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue’s Customs Service.

They said assistance was also provided by law enforcement agencies in Germany and South America.

The three who were arrested “are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown and Coolock Garda Stations,” garda added.

“Investigations are ongoing.”