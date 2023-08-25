Thousands of children will be homeless as they return to school after the summer

The number of people officially homeless in July reached yet another new record at 12,847

Figures published by the Department of Housing today show the number of people officially homeless in July reached yet another new record at 12,847, Focus Ireland said today.

The figures show a significant rise of 247 people in one month compared to the 12,600 homeless in June this year. These latest figures show a 22pc rise in homelessness compared to July 2022

The figures also show another new record number of 1,839 families with 3,829 children homeless. The charity said it must be seen as unacceptable that thousands of children are homeless as they soon return to school after the Summer.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan: “The Summer is meant to be a carefree time for youngsters, but this year a rising number of children are dealing with the trauma caused by homelessness. We are working with the State to support these children, but it is still the reality that many will soon return to school from emergency accommodation such as hotels and family hubs. It is wrong that this is happening. As a society we must move beyond acknowledging that is “disappointing” that this is happening and very strongly agree that not only is it unacceptable but that more can – and must - be done.

“We have seen before how firm action delivers results as from November 2019 to April 2021 family homelessness was cut by 45pc due to work by Focus Ireland and others in partnership with the State. During the pandemic, the Government response led to the successful implementation of collaborative policies encompassing health and housing, resulting in remarkable outcomes. One of these policies was the eviction ban and another was ensuring families who were homeless got priority for social housing.”

Focus Ireland said that family homelessness continues to rise primarily because families are finding it harder than ever to secure a new home and move out of homelessness. This means that not only are more families homeless, but they are also stuck in homelessness for longer.

He added: “The only long-term solution to ending homelessness in Ireland is a rapid build programme of new social and affordable housing, with allocations of social homes used to drive down homelessness. It is also vital that the building programme delivers the type of homes required, which is a good mix of social, rental and purchase which is affordable for families and individuals.”

Meanwhile, as the July Homeless Report is launched, Dublin Simon Community said it was disappointed to mark another month passing with an increase in the number of people in emergency accommodation nationally, now standing at 12,847. In Dublin 9,484 adults and children were housed in emergency accommodation in July, an increase of just over 2pc on the June figure.

The homelessness charity has stated that the current level of demand for homeless services is unparalleled in the more than 50 years since its founding. Furthermore, the phenomenon of employed people entering emergency accommodation is persisting, according to its frontline managers.

CEO of Dublin Simon Community, Catherine Kenny, has said, “The delivery of housing units is not keeping pace with the unprecedented surge of people entering homelessness. This is compounded by the fact that the number of people exiting homelessness into housing is wholly unsatisfactory.

“We cannot understate the detrimental impact of homelessness on a person’s health and wellbeing. It is a life-altering and traumatising experience, and being stranded in emergency accommodation for an indefinite period exacerbates that trauma.”

Ms Kenny added, “As the foundations are being laid for medium to long term housing delivery, we are calling on Government to bring relief to the thousands of people being affected by the homelessness crisis in the here and now. Homeless services must be fully funded. All available capital funding for housing supply must be put to use. The delivery of one and two bed units is absolutely integral.

“The time has come to herald in a new age for society where homelessness becomes a dark but distant memory.”